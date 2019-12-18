Email
article imageThe Marshall Tucker Band announces 'The Southern Rockin' Roundup'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The iconic southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band has announced its highly-anticipated 2020 Tour "The Southern Rockin' Roundup."
The Marshall Tucker Band will begin the New Year with 25 live shows already booked with many more concerts to be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Doug Gray, lead singer and sole original member of the group, noted that the future of the band is "overwhelming." He shared that they are all excited about the number of concerts that they booked for the upcoming "Southern Rockin' Roundup" Tour.
The Marshall Tucker Band is expected to be announcing many more concerts in the near future, so therefore, 2020 is predicted to be their "biggest touring year in recent memory."
"The Southern Rockin' Roundup" Tour will kick off on January 10, 2020, in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin, at the Lake of the Torches Casino, and it will wrap up on October 17 at the Wildwood Springs Lodge in Steelville, Missouri. On May 9, The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Doug Gray will be interviewed by Dan Rather tonight in this week's edition of "The Big Interview with Dan Rather."
To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their tour dates, check out their official website.
