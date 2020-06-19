By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The Judds have a major reason to be proud. Naomi and Wynonna Judd will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They made their debut on the Billboard Country charts at the end of 1983 with their smash single "Had a Dream (for the Heart)," and they were on their way to a respected country music career. For the entire '80s decade, every single that was released by RCA Nashville by The Judds landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, and that milestone included 14 chart-topping singles. "After 37 years, I still find myself amazed," Wynonna Judd exclaimed. "What a journey it has been so far. Thankful to still be included." Naomi Judd shared that many years before they moved to Nashville, Tennessee, they lived in Hollywood. "It was a very hard time. I could barely pay the rent and keep food on the table for Ashley, Wynonna, and myself," Naomi acknowledged, prior to noting that it had never occurred to her that one day their names would be on a star with all of those famous people. "It is surreal to even imagine it now. I am thrilled that we have been given such amazing recognition," Naomi Judd added. Naomi and Wynonna Judd will be joined by such diverse artists as Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Trisha Yearwood, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and 28 other entertainers as part of the newest class of 2021 inductees. For more information on hit country duo The Judds, visit their The Judds are five-time Grammy award winners, as well as nine-time Country Music Association (CMA) and seven-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning artists.They made their debut on the Billboard Country charts at the end of 1983 with their smash single "Had a Dream (for the Heart)," and they were on their way to a respected country music career.For the entire '80s decade, every single that was released by RCA Nashville by The Judds landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, and that milestone included 14 chart-topping singles."After 37 years, I still find myself amazed," Wynonna Judd exclaimed. "What a journey it has been so far. Thankful to still be included."Naomi Judd shared that many years before they moved to Nashville, Tennessee, they lived in Hollywood. "It was a very hard time. I could barely pay the rent and keep food on the table for Ashley, Wynonna, and myself," Naomi acknowledged, prior to noting that it had never occurred to her that one day their names would be on a star with all of those famous people."It is surreal to even imagine it now. I am thrilled that we have been given such amazing recognition," Naomi Judd added.Naomi and Wynonna Judd will be joined by such diverse artists as Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Trisha Yearwood, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and 28 other entertainers as part of the newest class of 2021 inductees.For more information on hit country duo The Judds, visit their Facebook page More about The Judds, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wynonna Judd, Naomi Judd The Judds Hollywood Walk of Fa... Wynonna Judd Naomi Judd