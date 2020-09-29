By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) announced some positive news. It will continue its mission to help our country's military heroes. Digital Journal has the scoop. David Corlew, who was Daniels' longtime manager, noted that even though he passed away, they will continue his legacy, as well as his mission. "The men and women that have and continue to serve our country were so important to him," Corlew said. He added that their goals are to constantly support the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Center at MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University), as well as their suicide prevention programs and the process of reintegrating and transitioning these great Americans back to a productive and rewarding life. Charlie Daniels Jr., son of country legend Charlie Daniels, is a firm believer that his father's organization, TCDJHP, is heading in the right direction. Hazel Daniels, who was his wife of 55 years, recently joined The Journey Home Project as a new board member. "I know that mom will carry on his passion, and I am sure he is smiling from up above to know that TJHP will continue on and will be in great hands," Charlie Daniels Jr. remarked in a press statement. The Journey Home Project will be doing a forthcoming songwriting collaboration and partnership with the Tennessee-based Operation Song and Texas-based Warriors Heart. Both of these nonprofit organizations are dedicated to the well-being of American military veterans. In the near future, they will be revealed this year's recipient of the "Charlie Daniels Patriot Award." To learn more about The Journey Home Project, check out its TCDJHP is a non-profit veterans organization that was founded by the late Grammy award winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Daniels.David Corlew, who was Daniels' longtime manager, noted that even though he passed away, they will continue his legacy, as well as his mission. "The men and women that have and continue to serve our country were so important to him," Corlew said.He added that their goals are to constantly support the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Center at MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University), as well as their suicide prevention programs and the process of reintegrating and transitioning these great Americans back to a productive and rewarding life.Charlie Daniels Jr., son of country legend Charlie Daniels, is a firm believer that his father's organization, TCDJHP, is heading in the right direction.Hazel Daniels, who was his wife of 55 years, recently joined The Journey Home Project as a new board member. "I know that mom will carry on his passion, and I am sure he is smiling from up above to know that TJHP will continue on and will be in great hands," Charlie Daniels Jr. remarked in a press statement.The Journey Home Project will be doing a forthcoming songwriting collaboration and partnership with the Tennessee-based Operation Song and Texas-based Warriors Heart. Both of these nonprofit organizations are dedicated to the well-being of American military veterans.In the near future, they will be revealed this year's recipient of the "Charlie Daniels Patriot Award."To learn more about The Journey Home Project, check out its official website More about The Journey Home Project, Charlie daniels, Country The Journey Home Pro... Charlie daniels Country