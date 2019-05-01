The Jonas Brothers to embark on 'Happiness Begins' tour

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Fans of the Jonas Brothers are in for a treat. The pop trio of siblings announced their "Happiness Begins" headlining tour, which is their first tour in nearly a decade. In this "Happiness Begins" Tour, they will be joined by such special musical guests as Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, and the Jonas Brothers will be performing in 40 cities. As Digital Journal The Jonas Brothers shared their excitement to announce this tour and get in front of their fans again. "To kick things off we have partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour," they remarked in a press statement. "We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned," they further exclaimed. Later tonight, the Jonas Brothers will be performing live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Their lead single " To learn more about the Their "Happiness Begins" Tour kicks off on August 7 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami Florida, and it wraps up on Sunday, October 20 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The tour is presented by American Airlines and Mastercard, and it is produced by Live Nation. On August 29, the Jonas Brothers will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.In this "Happiness Begins" Tour, they will be joined by such special musical guests as Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, and the Jonas Brothers will be performing in 40 cities.As Digital Journal reported , their Happiness Begins album will be released on June 7 via Republic Records. It is available for pre-order on iTunes The Jonas Brothers shared their excitement to announce this tour and get in front of their fans again. "To kick things off we have partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour," they remarked in a press statement. "We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned," they further exclaimed.Later tonight, the Jonas Brothers will be performing live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Their lead single " Sucker " catapulted to the top of the charts.To learn more about the Jonas Brothers , their new music and tour dates, check out their official website More about the jonas brothers, Happiness Begins, Tour, sucker the jonas brothers Happiness Begins Tour sucker