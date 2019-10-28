Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Maggie McClure of The Imaginaries chatted with Digital Journal about touring with Brian Setzer Orchestra, their future plans and she offered advice for young and aspiring musicians. Their music is inspired by "everyday life." "Our relationship, our journey, and are our faith all inspire our music," she said. On their plans for the future, she said, "We are looking forward to being on the road with Brian Setzer Orchestra for their Christmas Rocks! Tour across the USA for 25 dates from November 15 to December 21. After that, we plan on spending time with family over Christmas and New Year’s and then will be gearing up for the roll-out of our debut album release in the spring of 2020," she said. On being artists in the digital age, she said, "There are certainly plenty of advantages and disadvantages to being artists in the digital age. We do our best to keep up with the times and yet stay true to ourselves and our music." For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Focus on being the best musician you can be. There are so many factors in this business that are out of our control as artists, but one thing we can control is how much we practice, how we can hone our craft, and how we can be as best prepared as possible when opportunity knocks. Also, do not give up. Times will get rough. Do not be discouraged. Every ‘no’ you get is one step closer to a ‘yes’. Positive Perseverance is so important." She listed Paul McCartney and Bonnie Raitt as her dream collaboration choices. For their fans, they concluded, "We hope to see you on the upcoming tour. Thank you so much for your support and for following along with our adventures on They will be supporting the Brian Setzer Orchestra on tour. "It feels amazing to be opening for the Brian Setzer Orchestra. We are grateful for this awesome and exciting opportunity.Their music is inspired by "everyday life." "Our relationship, our journey, and are our faith all inspire our music," she said.On their plans for the future, she said, "We are looking forward to being on the road with Brian Setzer Orchestra for their Christmas Rocks! Tour across the USA for 25 dates from November 15 to December 21. After that, we plan on spending time with family over Christmas and New Year’s and then will be gearing up for the roll-out of our debut album release in the spring of 2020," she said.On being artists in the digital age, she said, "There are certainly plenty of advantages and disadvantages to being artists in the digital age. We do our best to keep up with the times and yet stay true to ourselves and our music."For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Focus on being the best musician you can be. There are so many factors in this business that are out of our control as artists, but one thing we can control is how much we practice, how we can hone our craft, and how we can be as best prepared as possible when opportunity knocks. Also, do not give up. Times will get rough. Do not be discouraged. Every ‘no’ you get is one step closer to a ‘yes’. Positive Perseverance is so important."She listed Paul McCartney and Bonnie Raitt as her dream collaboration choices.For their fans, they concluded, "We hope to see you on the upcoming tour. Thank you so much for your support and for following along with our adventures on Instagram Facebook and Twitter ." More about The Imaginaries, Brian setzer orchestra, Tour, Music, Future The Imaginaries Brian setzer orchest... Tour Music Future