The Go-Go's have a major reason to be proud. They scored their first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The eligible ladies from this band for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination include Charlotte Caffey, lead singer Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin. They are credited for pioneering pop-punk perfection, especially since they got the beat. They are known for such smash singles as "Our Lips Are Sealed," "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," and "Head over Heels."

The Go-Go's expressed on their social media pages that they are thrilled and honored to be among an incredible group of talented and deserving nominees for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. "We are so proud of our band's lasting legacy of music and accomplishments," they remarked.

"We are very grateful for the support and recognition from our team, peers, press/media, and the industry. Most of all, thank you to our fans, who have stuck with us for five decades," they added.

They are considered the most successful all-female rock group of all time. Their popular songs formed a bridge between the brash urgency of LA punk and the dark melodies of new wave pop. Their sound served as an influence for many artists and bands.

Fans can cast their vote for The Go-Go's in the official fan vote section at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.

To learn more about The Go-Go's, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.

Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's chatted with Digital Journal back in May of 2020 about her book All I Ever Wanted.