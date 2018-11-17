By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music "The Fantastic Sounds of Jay Dee" is a sample pack of Jay Dee's (aka J Dilla) sounds. It was released via Splice on November 5. Splice is a music creation platform that is utilized by over two million musicians, and Splice Sounds is a leading's sample library, which empowers the artistic and creative process of Top 40 hitmakers, as well as bedroom producers. Their November 5th release, The Fantastic Sounds of Jay Dee, is a compilation of sounds that were from Jay Dee's original recordings. J Dilla was praised by his peers in the music industry, especially actor, DJ and comedian DJ Jazzy Jeff for "the level of depth that he had in the simplest way." Dilla's influence on music production has made an impact on a wide range of genres such as contemporary jazz, rap, and electronic music, among others. Most of these sounds come from Dilla's work as a member of the hip-hop group Slum Village, and they are licensed from Barak Records, a record label in Detroit, in addition to Nature Sounds, which are curated by Young RJ of Slum Village. The majority of them are from the trio's Fantastic Volume 1 and Fantastic Volume 2 albums. The proceeds from this collection will be donated to Building Beats NYC, which is a non-profit organization in New York that provides DJs and music programs teach leadership and entrepreneurial skills to the underprivileged youth. This sample pack is available by For more information on Splice, check out its The late producer and rapper, J Dilla had influenced a generation of musicians, and now thanks to this Splice release, he is destined to influence the next generation.Splice is a music creation platform that is utilized by over two million musicians, and Splice Sounds is a leading's sample library, which empowers the artistic and creative process of Top 40 hitmakers, as well as bedroom producers. Their November 5th release, The Fantastic Sounds of Jay Dee, is a compilation of sounds that were from Jay Dee's original recordings.J Dilla was praised by his peers in the music industry, especially actor, DJ and comedian DJ Jazzy Jeff for "the level of depth that he had in the simplest way." Dilla's influence on music production has made an impact on a wide range of genres such as contemporary jazz, rap, and electronic music, among others.Most of these sounds come from Dilla's work as a member of the hip-hop group Slum Village, and they are licensed from Barak Records, a record label in Detroit, in addition to Nature Sounds, which are curated by Young RJ of Slum Village. The majority of them are from the trio's Fantastic Volume 1 and Fantastic Volume 2 albums.The proceeds from this collection will be donated to Building Beats NYC, which is a non-profit organization in New York that provides DJs and music programs teach leadership and entrepreneurial skills to the underprivileged youth.This sample pack is available by clicking here For more information on Splice, check out its official website More about Splice, Jay Dee, J Dilla, Rapper Splice Jay Dee J Dilla Rapper