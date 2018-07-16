By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music The Doobie Brothers have announced historic full album performances at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City this November. Fans and listeners will get to experience their deep cuts live, some of which have never been sung live in concert. In addition, this marks the first time that The Doobie Brothers perform at the Beacon Theatre in 25 years. Their Toulouse Street album, released in 1972, was certified platinum, and it consisted of their smash singles "Listen to The Music," "Rockin' Down the Highway" and "Jesus is Just Alright." Their album The Captain and Me, was released one year later, and it was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It produced such hits as "Long Train Runnin'," "China Grove," and the fan favorite tunes "South City Midnight Lady" and "Without You." The Doobie Brothers shared their excitement to be returning to The Beacon Theatre in New York City, as well as to play both albums in such an intimate setting. They have not played some of these songs live since they recorded them, so it will be quite an undertaking. Throughout their career in the music business, The Doobie Brothers (comprised of perennial band members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and John McFee), have sold in excess of 48 million albums, and they have won four Grammy awards. To learn more about the rock group The Doobie Brothers and their upcoming shows at Beacon Theatre, check out their These shows will include songs that have never been played live before by The Doobie Brothers. On November 15, 2018, they will be performing their sophomore studio album, Toulouse Street, as well as select hits, and on the following day, on November 16, they will be playing their third studio album, The Captain and Me, along with their hits.Fans and listeners will get to experience their deep cuts live, some of which have never been sung live in concert. In addition, this marks the first time that The Doobie Brothers perform at the Beacon Theatre in 25 years.Their Toulouse Street album, released in 1972, was certified platinum, and it consisted of their smash singles "Listen to The Music," "Rockin' Down the Highway" and "Jesus is Just Alright."Their album The Captain and Me, was released one year later, and it was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It produced such hits as "Long Train Runnin'," "China Grove," and the fan favorite tunes "South City Midnight Lady" and "Without You."The Doobie Brothers shared their excitement to be returning to The Beacon Theatre in New York City, as well as to play both albums in such an intimate setting. They have not played some of these songs live since they recorded them, so it will be quite an undertaking.Throughout their career in the music business, The Doobie Brothers (comprised of perennial band members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and John McFee), have sold in excess of 48 million albums, and they have won four Grammy awards.To learn more about the rock group The Doobie Brothers and their upcoming shows at Beacon Theatre, check out their official website More about The Doobie Brothers, beacon theatre, New york, Rock The Doobie Brothers beacon theatre New york Rock