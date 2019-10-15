This is long overdue recognition for the acclaimed American rock band. The Doobie Brothers
have been eligible for a nod since 1996, and this marks their first-ever career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
"We are honored to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," they told Digital Journal. "We are thrilled that members of the band, past and present, have been included," they expressed.
"We would like to congratulate the other incredible artists nominated this year," they added.
This past August, Digital Journal
reviewed The Doobie Brothers' show at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.
