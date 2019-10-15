Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe Doobie Brothers score nod for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
The Doobie Brothers have a major reason to celebrate. On October 15, they earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This is long overdue recognition for the acclaimed American rock band. The Doobie Brothers have been eligible for a nod since 1996, and this marks their first-ever career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
"We are honored to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," they told Digital Journal. "We are thrilled that members of the band, past and present, have been included," they expressed.
"We would like to congratulate the other incredible artists nominated this year," they added.
To learn more about the 16 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, check out the official website.
This past August, Digital Journal reviewed The Doobie Brothers' show at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.
For more information on The Doobie Brothers, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about The Doobie Brothers, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rock, American, Band
 
Latest News
Top News
Fans, celebrities mourn death of K-pop star Sulli
David Archuleta talks new music, Christmas tour, future and fans Special
Fresh protests in Spain over Catalan sentence
Syria Kurds defend key town as Turkey ignores US
Mozambique votes in tense election after violent campaign
All smiles as Britain's William and Kate meet Pakistan PM Khan
China sees 'no difference' with US on trade deal
Harley-Davidson stops production of Livewire electric motorcycle
Lebanon turns to neighbours for help fighting forest fires
Nobel prizes for chemistry and physics announced