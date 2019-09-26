Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music New York - Mike Hranica, the lead singer of The Devil Wears Prada, chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "The Act" and their forthcoming show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Regarding their future plans, he said, "We hope to push and tour The Act for a number of years." On being a band in this digital age, Hranica said, "It is interesting." "There are of course bands that have done this far longer than us, but even in my 14 years with The Devil Wears Prada things have changed drastically. I do not mind adapting," he said. Regarding the impact of technology and streaming services on the music business, he said, "It doesn't really singe me. As a vinyl collector, I am happy that releases are pressed accordingly, so as long as that continues I am a pleased consumer." For and aspiring musicians and bands, he encouraged them to not lose concentration on their craft. "Many young musicians get swept up in everything but the music, which is, of course, the most important element to creating," he said. On November 13, The Devil Wears Prada will be playing Gramercy Theatre in New York City. "I love the Gramercy," he said. "It is certainly one of my favorite rooms to play in New York so I look forward to being back. We will have a nice lighting package, means of production, and a long setlist. Attendants can expect a few new songs as well as a number of the older ones dating back years." For their fans, he concluded, "Would love to see 'yinz.' The band is wildly enthused with what we did in making The Act, more so than we have been in years, so we look forward to playing shows and performing our work live. Come on by." Their upcoming album The Act is available for pre-order on On their musical and songwriting inspirations, Hranica said, "Like most, I would say the need to express my thoughts."Regarding their future plans, he said, "We hope to push and tour The Act for a number of years."On being a band in this digital age, Hranica said, "It is interesting." "There are of course bands that have done this far longer than us, but even in my 14 years with The Devil Wears Prada things have changed drastically. I do not mind adapting," he said.Regarding the impact of technology and streaming services on the music business, he said, "It doesn't really singe me. As a vinyl collector, I am happy that releases are pressed accordingly, so as long as that continues I am a pleased consumer."For and aspiring musicians and bands, he encouraged them to not lose concentration on their craft. "Many young musicians get swept up in everything but the music, which is, of course, the most important element to creating," he said.On November 13, The Devil Wears Prada will be playing Gramercy Theatre in New York City. "I love the Gramercy," he said. "It is certainly one of my favorite rooms to play in New York so I look forward to being back. We will have a nice lighting package, means of production, and a long setlist. Attendants can expect a few new songs as well as a number of the older ones dating back years."For their fans, he concluded, "Would love to see 'yinz.' The band is wildly enthused with what we did in making The Act, more so than we have been in years, so we look forward to playing shows and performing our work live. Come on by."Their upcoming album The Act is available for pre-order on Apple Music More about Band, gramercy theatre, Concert, New york, The Devil Wears Prada Band gramercy theatre Concert New york The Devil Wears Prad...