The Cure
will be joining newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks
, The Zombies
, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music. This year, Stevie Nicks, as a solo artist, holds the distinction of being the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice, where she was previously inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.
This was the second time that The Cure was ever nominated for such recognition. Their previous nod was for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2012. The band has been eligible since 2004. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are honored for contributing over 25 years of musical excellence.
The band members
(past and present) that will be immortalized in the Rock Hall include Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper, Michael Dempsey, Simon Gallup, Roger O'Donnell, front-man and co-founder Robert Smith (who is the sole consistent member), Porl Thompson, Lol Tolhurst, and Boris Williams.
To learn more about British rock band The Cure, visit their official website
and their Facebook page
.