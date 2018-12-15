Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe Cure headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
English rock group The Cure has a major reason to celebrate. They will be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2019.
The Cure will be joining newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music. This year, Stevie Nicks, as a solo artist, holds the distinction of being the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice, where she was previously inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.
This was the second time that The Cure was ever nominated for such recognition. Their previous nod was for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2012. The band has been eligible since 2004. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are honored for contributing over 25 years of musical excellence.
The band members (past and present) that will be immortalized in the Rock Hall include Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper, Michael Dempsey, Simon Gallup, Roger O'Donnell, front-man and co-founder Robert Smith (who is the sole consistent member), Porl Thompson, Lol Tolhurst, and Boris Williams.
To learn more about British rock band The Cure, visit their official website and their Facebook page.
More about the cure, Rock and roll hall of fame, English, Group, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
US judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional, Democrats vow to appeal
US Congress passes legislation legalizing growing of hemp
David Archuleta to headline 2019 North American Tour
Review: Darlene Love and Bryan Adams rock 'The View' with holiday classic
Organic food may be worse for the climate
Review: Alex Hall honors Elvis Presley with superb 'Blue Christmas' cover Special
New computer chip vulnerabilities discovered
Review: ‘Mortal Engines’ steamrolls audiences with its banality Special
Oceans of garbage prompt war on plastics
Bishop from China's underground Catholic church steps down: state media