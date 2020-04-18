The Cranberries' 'Zombie' video surpasses 1 billion YouTube views

By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Irish rock group The Cranberries have a digital milestone to be proud of. "Zombie" has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. This classic '90s tune is a song from their sophomore studio album, No Need To Argue, which was released in September of 1994. "Zombie" was written solely by the late but great The song's music video was directed by Samuel Bayer, and it consists of archived footage of Northern Irish street scenes with children playing war games during The Troubles, including the now-famous political and historical murals. In the music video, a gilded Dolores O'Riordan stands in front of a giant cross wearing a crown of thorns surrounded by silver cherubs, with shots of the Irish group performing live outdoors. Earlier this year, To learn more about The Cranberries and their music, check out their As a result, The Cranberries made music history as the first Irish band to ever achieve this milestone. The Cranberries now join an elite small club of iconic artists to reach this landmark; moreover, the music video for "Zombie" is the fifth-most-viewed rock video of all-time (right behind Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" at No. 4, Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child O' Mine' at No. 3, Imagine Dragons' "Believer" at No. 2 and Guns N' Roses' "November Rain at No. 1).This classic '90s tune is a song from their sophomore studio album, No Need To Argue, which was released in September of 1994. "Zombie" was written solely by the late but great Dolores O'Riordan as a protest song after the IRA bombings in Warrington, which killed two children and injured 56 people in March of 1993.The song's music video was directed by Samuel Bayer, and it consists of archived footage of Northern Irish street scenes with children playing war games during The Troubles, including the now-famous political and historical murals. In the music video, a gilded Dolores O'Riordan stands in front of a giant cross wearing a crown of thorns surrounded by silver cherubs, with shots of the Irish group performing live outdoors.Earlier this year, Digital Journal reported that The Cranberries are a band that deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.To learn more about The Cranberries and their music, check out their official website More about The Cranberries, Zombie, Video, Dolores O'Riordan More news from The Cranberries Zombie Video Dolores O Riordan