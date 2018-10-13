Email
article imageThe Burbs talk EP release party at Amityville Music Hall Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Amityville - On October 19, rock group The Burbs will be hosting an EP release party at Amityville Music Hall on Long Island. Band member Shawn O'Connor chatted with Digital Journal about this upcoming event.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free. The Burbs will be sharing the stage with such musical acts as Staleworth and the original line-up of White Line Tiger, among others.
The Burbs is made up of Dominick Pititto on guitar and vocals, Shawn O'Connor on vocals, Bryan Holland on bass and vocals, as well as Anthony Soriano on drums.
"It is such a great feeling to be playing at Amityville Music Hall," said O'Connor. "It is truly an honor looking at the history of the venue and the bands that have played there dating back to when it was Village Pub South. As a musical community, it has been preserved by the same people who have played there over the past 15 years. It is always such an exciting feeling."
O'Connor acknowledged that the new EP Late to the Party will be quite different from their breakthrough EP. "A lot of us were going through some tough times and the music shows the energy and the passion we all felt," O'Connor said. "We are really excited to see the reaction that it gets and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did creating it. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of The Burbs."
For more information on The Burbs, check out their official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Shawn O'Connor of The Burbs about their show at 89 North in Patchogue.
