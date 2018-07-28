Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Patchogue - Shawn O' Connor, the vocalist of the rock group The Burbs, chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming show at 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue with William Ryan Key (former front-man of Yellowcard). When asked what to expect, O'Connor responded, "You can expect a positive and outgoing experience from The Burbs at this show. We are all about the energy and performing to our fullest extent, working the crowd, and making everyone feel apart of the show. I've always felt when you go to a show, you shouldn't be paying to just see a show, you should be a part of the show. That's how I hope people feel when they see us play." On sharing the stage with William Ryan Key, O'Connor said, "It is such an honor and an unbelievable experience, especially since 89 North is a venue that holds 500 people. For me, personally, Key was a huge inspiration growing up and you always dream to be able to play with the people you admire. I have been fortunate to be on the same festivals as him in the past, but this is a whole different level in my eyes." A portion of the money will aid those that are dealing with PKU. "PKU is such a rare condition that it is easy to be overlooked or unheard of, but the severity of it is on extreme levels with serious health conditions pertaining not only to physical health but mental health as well creating disabilities. I hope this show creates more awareness and a stronger drive to cure this condition," he said. Digital transformation of the music business O'Connor also opened up about the digital transformation of the music industry. "In today's world, everything is done with technology. These include jamming in the band room, recording scratch tracks on your phone, recording in the studio, distributing music on all the streaming sites, and promoting it all on your personal and band's social media sites," he said. "Literally, everything is connected to technology. Long gone are the days of handing out flyers to your next show at other concerts, standing on street corners handing out demo CDs, let alone pressing CDs. It's a whole different world than it was when I first started playing music." Regarding O'Connor's use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Personally, I use it daily for promotional use for our music, shows, and the band page. I also use it when we're working on music. Well record the track on our phone and I'll keep it on repeat for days in my ear and type the words that come to me on that same phone streaming the song." This truly is going to be a night to remember, and I'm excited to experience it all with you."