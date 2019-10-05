Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music The iconic rock group The Beatles just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the release of their seminal album "Abbey Road," which features their popular song "Here Comes The Sun." With "Hero Comes the Sun," George Harrison proves that he is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters of our time. He was the sole writer of this classic tune. This music video is hypnotic and timeless, and it allows their longtime fans and listeners to experience a sunrise in Abbey Road Studios Two, which was the recording studio where they recorded the vast majority of Abbey Road. Beatles album "Abbey Road" has had the longest gap between UK number ones LEON NEAL, AFP/File Speaking of Abbey Road, this album just topped the The Verdict Overall, the new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" (2019 mix) is a gem. It is nostalgic and beautifully done. It garners an A rating. Most importantly, The Beatles and their albums, Abbey Road, in particular, are as relevant and important today, as when they first released it for the very first time in September of 1969. Their music will certainly stand the test of time, and fans should look forward to hearing this song 50 years from now. Abbey Road has drawn Beatles pilgrims from across the world, with countless fans having walked over the zebra crossing, replicating the picture CARL DE SOUZA, AFP/File Their new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" (2019 mix) was released on YouTube, and it is quite stunning. The archived images of The Beatles will resonate well with their loyal fan-base. It is nostalgic and filled with raw emotions.With "Hero Comes the Sun," George Harrison proves that he is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters of our time. He was the sole writer of this classic tune.This music video is hypnotic and timeless, and it allows their longtime fans and listeners to experience a sunrise in Abbey Road Studios Two, which was the recording studio where they recorded the vast majority of Abbey Road.Speaking of Abbey Road, this album just topped the album charts in the United Kingdom (U.K.), 50 years after its initial release. This was their final studio effort as a band, and the time it was released, it was the best-selling album for 17 weeks in the U.K.Overall, the new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" (2019 mix) is a gem. It is nostalgic and beautifully done. It garners an A rating.Most importantly, The Beatles and their albums, Abbey Road, in particular, are as relevant and important today, as when they first released it for the very first time in September of 1969. Their music will certainly stand the test of time, and fans should look forward to hearing this song 50 years from now. More about The beatles, Abbey road, Video, here comes the sun More news from The beatles Abbey road Video here comes the sun