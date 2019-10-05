Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' (2019 Mix) is an amazing video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
The iconic rock group The Beatles just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the release of their seminal album "Abbey Road," which features their popular song "Here Comes The Sun."
Their new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" (2019 mix) was released on YouTube, and it is quite stunning. The archived images of The Beatles will resonate well with their loyal fan-base. It is nostalgic and filled with raw emotions.
With "Hero Comes the Sun," George Harrison proves that he is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters of our time. He was the sole writer of this classic tune.
This music video is hypnotic and timeless, and it allows their longtime fans and listeners to experience a sunrise in Abbey Road Studios Two, which was the recording studio where they recorded the vast majority of Abbey Road.
Beatles album "Abbey Road" has had the longest gap between UK number ones
Beatles album "Abbey Road" has had the longest gap between UK number ones
LEON NEAL, AFP/File
Speaking of Abbey Road, this album just topped the album charts in the United Kingdom (U.K.), 50 years after its initial release. This was their final studio effort as a band, and the time it was released, it was the best-selling album for 17 weeks in the U.K.
The Verdict
Overall, the new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" (2019 mix) is a gem. It is nostalgic and beautifully done. It garners an A rating.
Most importantly, The Beatles and their albums, Abbey Road, in particular, are as relevant and important today, as when they first released it for the very first time in September of 1969. Their music will certainly stand the test of time, and fans should look forward to hearing this song 50 years from now.
Abbey Road has drawn Beatles pilgrims from across the world with countless fans having walked over ...
Abbey Road has drawn Beatles pilgrims from across the world, with countless fans having walked over the zebra crossing, replicating the picture
CARL DE SOUZA, AFP/File
More about The beatles, Abbey road, Video, here comes the sun
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tesla's software update for batteries may have reduced range
Jeffrey Combs talks 'Holiday Hell,' digital age and Tom Hardy Special
Trump opens 725,000 acres of California coast to oil drilling
Review: Mutaz Essa Barshim wins high jump at 2019 World Championships Special
Review: An evening with Kris Allen at The Cutting Room in New York City Special
Review: Kristen Karma melts hearts with 'Dear John' single Special
Trump is about to lose another cabinet member
EU presses UK to resubmit Brexit plan as end-game looms
Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban as city grinds to halt