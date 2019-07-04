Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran country star TG Sheppard chatted with Digital Journal about his new gig as an on-air personality for SiriusXM's Elvis Radio on Channel 19. "I've been a country recording artist for 43 years, and this is a new mountain for me to climb. A lot of my friends will come and help me get started. It is just really exciting and I am having a lot of fun with it," he said. Elvis Presley had given Sheppard a gun as a present many years ago, which is quite special. "It is one of those special memories when I received it. Elvis had told me that this was the gun that he had given President Nixon. Of course, there are conflicting stories about it, but I went with what he told me. It's a very special gift," he explained. Sheppard shared that his house is "comfortable and easy" and it makes their guests feel warm and welcome. "They give you a hug when you walk in. That's what we try to convey at our house when guests come by," he said. On the key to longevity in the country music business, Shepard said, "Be unique, accessible and appreciative of the career." Regarding the impact of streaming and technology on the music industry, he said, "It's a new day in the music business. It's not like it was in the beginning when I started out with record companies. Even when you record albums these days, you hope that people would purchase and listen to the whole album. It's a whole new day. Any outlet that will expose an artist's music to the masses is good." Sheppard noted the resurgence of vinyl. "Vinyl is so cool," he admitted. "I am in the process of finishing up my first solo album in 22 years, and I am definitely going to do a vinyl release on it. Vinyl is when music was music. You get more information on the music from vinyl," he said. On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Sheppard said, "I talk to a lot of songwriters every day about their music and what's going on in their world. A lot of people acknowledged that music is streamed more than downloaded. It's a whole new day. Overall, everybody is pretty happy with what is going on in the business." Sheppard revealed that his musical taste is quite wide. He listed Sting, Barry Gibb, and Phil Collins as his dream collaboration partners. "I enjoy Sting since he is very prolific. I love his melodies and lyrics. I am also a huge Phil Collins fan. I haven't done a duet with my dear friend Barry Gibb, but hopefully that will come about," he said. He expressed how blessed he is to be married to his wife, country songstress Throughout his illustrious career in the country music scene, Sheppard has had 21 No. 1 singles on the charts. To learn more about country living legend TG Sheppard, check out his "The TG Sheppard Show" will air weekly on Fridays for three hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and it will make its SiriusXM debut on July 5. Sheppard will be spinning the best of Elvis Presley, as he revisits his personal and behind-the-scenes stories that he shared with the iconic "King of Rock and Roll." "It's a new mountain for me to climb," he said."I've been a country recording artist for 43 years, and this is a new mountain for me to climb. A lot of my friends will come and help me get started. It is just really exciting and I am having a lot of fun with it," he said.Elvis Presley had given Sheppard a gun as a present many years ago, which is quite special. "It is one of those special memories when I received it. Elvis had told me that this was the gun that he had given President Nixon. Of course, there are conflicting stories about it, but I went with what he told me. It's a very special gift," he explained.Sheppard shared that his house is "comfortable and easy" and it makes their guests feel warm and welcome. "They give you a hug when you walk in. That's what we try to convey at our house when guests come by," he said.On the key to longevity in the country music business, Shepard said, "Be unique, accessible and appreciative of the career."Regarding the impact of streaming and technology on the music industry, he said, "It's a new day in the music business. It's not like it was in the beginning when I started out with record companies. Even when you record albums these days, you hope that people would purchase and listen to the whole album. It's a whole new day. Any outlet that will expose an artist's music to the masses is good."Sheppard noted the resurgence of vinyl. "Vinyl is so cool," he admitted. "I am in the process of finishing up my first solo album in 22 years, and I am definitely going to do a vinyl release on it. Vinyl is when music was music. You get more information on the music from vinyl," he said.On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Sheppard said, "I talk to a lot of songwriters every day about their music and what's going on in their world. A lot of people acknowledged that music is streamed more than downloaded. It's a whole new day. Overall, everybody is pretty happy with what is going on in the business."Sheppard revealed that his musical taste is quite wide. He listed Sting, Barry Gibb, and Phil Collins as his dream collaboration partners. "I enjoy Sting since he is very prolific. I love his melodies and lyrics. I am also a huge Phil Collins fan. I haven't done a duet with my dear friend Barry Gibb, but hopefully that will come about," he said.He expressed how blessed he is to be married to his wife, country songstress Kelly Lang . "I am fortunate to be able to wake up to her every morning when I am not on tour. Kelly is just a breath of fresh air," he said. "When you are married to somebody in this business, they understand what you do for a living. They knew what you've been through and what you've experienced. I am afforded a great luxury, especially since she understands what I do for a living."Throughout his illustrious career in the country music scene, Sheppard has had 21 No. 1 singles on the charts.To learn more about country living legend TG Sheppard, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about tg sheppard, Country, Elvis presley, kelly presley, barry gibb tg sheppard Country Elvis presley kelly presley barry gibb