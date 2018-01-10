"Oh my God! I am pumped," she said. "You can expect some really fun, new things. I've never played a show like this before. I am excited to play a show in January. The crowd at Mulcahy's is a great one. They are going to party! I am really branching out this time with my act. I have some new costumes that I've never worn before that I can't wait to debut, and the performance will have some cool medleys. I'm trying to make this show sonically very interesting and surprising for the audience. I am really looking forward to showcasing all that on January 20."
Taylor Swift Tribute
official publicity photo
Scarborough will be sharing the stage with The 2000's Band
, so the theme of the night will be Taylor Swift music from 2000. "I will incorporate some of her new Reputation
album, and some of her older hits," she said. "That's exactly what I've done. I have a really strong opening set that is focused on her new CD, to get the party going, and then, we are going to perform some classic Taylor Swift songs."
