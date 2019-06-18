By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Global music pop star Taylor Swift's forthcoming seventh studio album "Lover" has already shattered Apple Music records. The album is already the most pre-added album by a female recording artist ever on Apple Music. In the first day, Lover accumulated over 178,600 pre-adds worldwide. As a result, Swift broke the previous record that was set by Ariana Grande's Ever since June 13, the album has earned in excess of 222,400 pre-adds all over the world, and that number continues to climb exponentially. Lover has also set the record for the "Most Pre-added Pop Album" on the first day of its release worldwide. Swift's lead singer " Her new album Lover is available for pre-order on For more information on Taylor Swift and the new CD, check out her The best part about Lover is that it has yet to be released, and will be available in two months. Yesterday, Swift premiered her music video for "You Need To Calm Down," and it has gone viral. It is the No. 1 trending video on YouTube.The album is already the most pre-added album by a female recording artist ever on Apple Music. In the first day, Lover accumulated over 178,600 pre-adds worldwide. As a result, Swift broke the previous record that was set by Ariana Grande's thank u, next album.Ever since June 13, the album has earned in excess of 222,400 pre-adds all over the world, and that number continues to climb exponentially.Lover has also set the record for the "Most Pre-added Pop Album" on the first day of its release worldwide.Swift's lead singer " Me! " is a collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco.Her new album Lover is available for pre-order on iTunes . It will officially be released on August 23.For more information on Taylor Swift and the new CD, check out her official website More about Taylor swift, Lover, apple music, Records Taylor swift Lover apple music Records