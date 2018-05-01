Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Newark - Grammy-nominated musician and Christian music star Tauren Wells chatted with Digital Journal about his tour with Chris Tomlin. On May 3, they will be performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "For those from Newark and the surrounding areas coming to the show, I think most people will be overwhelmed in seeing so many from their own city coming together in worship. Chris Tomlin has curated a night full joy, passion, and unity," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, Wells hinted, "I'll be touring with some great friends this fall. More to come on that later." 4) What inspires your music? It's my goal to put music out that people truly need. Songs that will carry others through life's ups and downs. That was certainly the inspiration behind my latest album, Hills and Valleys. For Wells, it was a blessing to earn two Grammy nominations earlier this year. "It's a blessing. Being recognized by my peers for my musical efforts is always really special," he said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Wells said, "I think music is more conveniently available now more and ever and it's a great thing. With the current updating of music creator laws we expect to see a shift in the economics of it all as well. But at it's core, the music business is the same. It's about getting music to music lovers. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do that." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "Well, I use my iPhone to tune my guitar now." He listed Brooke Ligertwood and Tori Kelly as his dream female duet choices in music.. For his fans, Wells said, "Thank you for all the love and support. I count it a great honor that so many would enjoy the things God has placed in my heart. May this be the beginning of a long lasting connection." To learn more about Christian musician Tauren Wells, check out his On touring with Chris Tomlin, Wells said, "This is an amazing tour. There is a great sense of unity and a passion for worship. It's been so cool to stand beside these other artists and encounter heaven together."On May 3, they will be performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "For those from Newark and the surrounding areas coming to the show, I think most people will be overwhelmed in seeing so many from their own city coming together in worship. Chris Tomlin has curated a night full joy, passion, and unity," he said.Regarding his plans for the future, Wells hinted, "I'll be touring with some great friends this fall. More to come on that later."4) What inspires your music?It's my goal to put music out that people truly need. Songs that will carry others through life's ups and downs. That was certainly the inspiration behind my latest album, Hills and Valleys.For Wells, it was a blessing to earn two Grammy nominations earlier this year. "It's a blessing. Being recognized by my peers for my musical efforts is always really special," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Wells said, "I think music is more conveniently available now more and ever and it's a great thing. With the current updating of music creator laws we expect to see a shift in the economics of it all as well. But at it's core, the music business is the same. It's about getting music to music lovers. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do that."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "Well, I use my iPhone to tune my guitar now."He listed Brooke Ligertwood and Tori Kelly as his dream female duet choices in music..For his fans, Wells said, "Thank you for all the love and support. I count it a great honor that so many would enjoy the things God has placed in my heart. May this be the beginning of a long lasting connection."To learn more about Christian musician Tauren Wells, check out his official website More about Tauren Wells, chris tomlin, Tour, Tori Kelly Tauren Wells chris tomlin Tour Tori Kelly