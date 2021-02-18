Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Tash Neal chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Charge It To The Game," which will be released on March 12. When asked about his favorite songs on this album, he said, "Like most things, some are favorites for different reasons. What I dig about the album is there are tunes for whatever mood you’re in. I dig 'Just a little bit' and 'Bye Bye Bones' is a thank you letter to everyone for their love and support during my coma." Regarding his daily motivations as a musician, he said, "Mainly the chance at living every day, and the opportunity to create and share more music." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's wild to have seen the shift from cassettes and CDs, to Napster, to more shall we say 'legitimate' forms of streaming. It hasn’t really changed my approach to writing or playing guitar because that started so young, but I’m always conscious of how the audience is consuming music at whatever time." For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Never give up, and always try to listen to your inner vision." He listed Patti LaBelle and Bonnie Raitt as his dream female duet choices in music. "They are truly both giants and icons," he said. Neal defined the word success as follows: "success means that my family and loved ones are okay and that my music has helped anyone at all, or anyone enjoyed it." He concluded about Charge It To The Game, "This album is a reflection of who I am, especially dealing with extreme happiness and gratitude for love and life, while at the same time experiencing the most intense, searing pain. It’s a journey and I hope folks dig how it feels, bop their heads, and play it loud." To learn more about Tash Neal, follow him on On the song selection approach for the album, he said, "It all kind of came together after writing 'Boomerang,' which was the first tune written that springboarded the whole album. After that, it became clear that through the tunes I was writing, I was working through surviving the accident and everything that came with it."When asked about his favorite songs on this album, he said, "Like most things, some are favorites for different reasons. What I dig about the album is there are tunes for whatever mood you’re in. I dig 'Just a little bit' and 'Bye Bye Bones' is a thank you letter to everyone for their love and support during my coma."Regarding his daily motivations as a musician, he said, "Mainly the chance at living every day, and the opportunity to create and share more music."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's wild to have seen the shift from cassettes and CDs, to Napster, to more shall we say 'legitimate' forms of streaming. It hasn’t really changed my approach to writing or playing guitar because that started so young, but I’m always conscious of how the audience is consuming music at whatever time."For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Never give up, and always try to listen to your inner vision."He listed Patti LaBelle and Bonnie Raitt as his dream female duet choices in music. "They are truly both giants and icons," he said.Neal defined the word success as follows: "success means that my family and loved ones are okay and that my music has helped anyone at all, or anyone enjoyed it."He concluded about Charge It To The Game, "This album is a reflection of who I am, especially dealing with extreme happiness and gratitude for love and life, while at the same time experiencing the most intense, searing pain. It’s a journey and I hope folks dig how it feels, bop their heads, and play it loud."To learn more about Tash Neal, follow him on Instagram Facebook , and Twitter More about Charge It To The Game, Album, Digital Age, Tash Neal Charge It To The Gam... Album Digital Age Tash Neal