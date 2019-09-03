By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Veteran country star Tanya Tucker has a major reason to be proud. She scores a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top Country Album charts with "While I'm Livin'." On September 5, Tucker will perform with special musical guest Brandi Carlile on the Today Show and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. While I'm Livin' is made up of songs that were written by Brandi Carlile, the twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker. "It's a musical biography of sorts," Brandi Carlile said in a press statement. It is her first album of new material in 17 years. On September 11, she will be performing at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville as part of AmericanaFest, and on September 17, she will be playing The Bowery Ballroom in New York City as part of SiriusXM. Her latest album, While I'm Livin', garnered a favorable review from Throughout her career in the music business, Tucker earned two CMA awards, two ACM Awards, three CMT awards, and 10 Grammy nominations. To learn more about Tanya Tucker and her music, check out her It was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. The album went on to debut at No. 9 this week on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. This is Tucker's tenth Top 10 album and the first Top 10 debut of her career. It also landed at No. 2 on the U.K. Country chart, No. 3 on the U.K. Americana chart and No. 3 on the Top Country Albums charts in Canada.On September 5, Tucker will perform with special musical guest Brandi Carlile on the Today Show and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.While I'm Livin' is made up of songs that were written by Brandi Carlile, the twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker. "It's a musical biography of sorts," Brandi Carlile said in a press statement. It is her first album of new material in 17 years.On September 11, she will be performing at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville as part of AmericanaFest, and on September 17, she will be playing The Bowery Ballroom in New York City as part of SiriusXM.Her latest album, While I'm Livin', garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal , which was described as "stunning."Throughout her career in the music business, Tucker earned two CMA awards, two ACM Awards, three CMT awards, and 10 Grammy nominations.To learn more about Tanya Tucker and her music, check out her official website More about tanya tucker, while i'm livin', Country, Album tanya tucker while i m livin Country Album