Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageT. Rex nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 15, glam rock band T. Rex was announced as a nominee for the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
T. Rex has been eligible since 1993 yet this marks their first-ever career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The eligible nominees include their late lead singer Marc Bolan, the late Steve Currie, the late Mickey Finn, and drummer Bill Legend, who is the sole surviving member of the T. Rex line-up from the early '70s.
This band is credited for being a "rock and roll comet," which graced earth and left behind a new rock style that inspired generations of musicians.
Their seminal album, Ride a White Swan,” is regarded as the musical herald that led to the birth of the glam rock genre. In addition, T. Rex helped create the glam rock look, and they helped enhance the punk rock movement.
T. Rex is one of 16 musical acts that have been nominated in this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot. They are also one of the nine first-time nominees, along with Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, and Whitney Houston.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2020, check out their official website.
More about t rex, Rock and roll hall of fame, Glam, Rock, Band
 
Latest News
Top News
In Iraq refuge, Syrian Kurds curse Trump and Erdogan
Q&A: Why no one wants to play with Facebook’s Libra Special
Trump feud with California attacks Cap and Trade deal with Quebec
Facebook's Zuckerberg open to scaling back Libra plan
Russia-Turkey deal shatters Syria Kurd dreams of self-rule
Op-Ed: Warren Zevon missing from 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot
Russian forces head for Syrian-Turkish border in blow to Kurds
Mali president on the ropes as jihadist revolt mounts
Tripoli: from 'Lebanese Kandahar' to home of protest rave
UK murder probe as 39 dead found in truck from Bulgaria