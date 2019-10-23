T. Rex has been eligible since 1993 yet this marks their first-ever career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The eligible nominees include their late lead singer Marc Bolan, the late Steve Currie, the late Mickey Finn, and drummer Bill Legend
, who is the sole surviving member of the T. Rex line-up from the early '70s.
This band is credited
for being a "rock and roll comet," which graced earth and left behind a new rock style that inspired generations of musicians.
Their seminal album, Ride a White Swan
,” is regarded as the musical herald that led to the birth of the glam rock genre. In addition, T. Rex helped create the glam rock look, and they helped enhance the punk rock movement
.
T. Rex is one of 16 musical acts that have been nominated in this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot. They are also one of the nine first-time nominees, along with Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy
, and Whitney Houston.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2020, check out their official website
.