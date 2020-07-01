Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageT.J. Martell Foundation introduces new 'Rae Krenn Sunshine Award'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
The T.J. Martell Foundation honored Rae Krenn in Nashville by presenting her with the inaugural Sunshine Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Krenn is affectionately known as the "unofficial mayor of Nashville." As a result, the T.J. Martell Foundation has decided to rename the prestigious award in her honor as the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award," where they paid homage to Kreen's positivity and impact on her community.
Starting this September (of 2020), the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" will be presented each month to a valued member of the Nashville community that makes a positive impact each day simply by being themselves.
The winners of the coveted "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" will receive a commemorative plaque, a complimentary lunch for four people at The Palm in Nashville, and they will be recognized the entire month on the T.J. Martell Foundation website, and on their social media pages.
Rae Krenn Sunshine Award
Rae Krenn Sunshine Award
Absolute Publicity
The sponsorship of the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" involves a minimum of $2,500 donation, which is 100 percent tax-deductible and it supports the T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs at nine NCI-designated flagship hospitals, which include the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
Ben Jumper, a board member of the T.J. Martell Foundation and president of Soundcheck Nashville remarked, "Help us recognize and celebrate those 'silver linings' in our community who are inspiring, put a smile on everyone’s face and who make a difference, all in support of cancer research," Jumper remarked.
To learn more about the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award," check out the official T.J. Martell Foundation website.
More about TJ Martell Foundation, Rae Krenn Sunshine Award, Nashville
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump's handling of pandemic reflected in his approval ratings
Pompeo insists US firm on Russia but leaves open door to Putin
Ex-Canada PM Mulroney calls for revised relations with China
UK offers Hong Kongers citizenship in response to China
COVID-19: Why surfaces still present a contamination vector
Confederate statues on city land in Richmond to be removed
Pompeo doesn't rule out inviting Putin to expanded G7 summit
France pulls out of NATO Med operation over Turkey tensions
Review: Branden & James charms on 'Dancing on My Own' single and video Special
North American trade deal launches today under threat of disputes