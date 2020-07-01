By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music The T.J. Martell Foundation honored Rae Krenn in Nashville by presenting her with the inaugural Sunshine Award. Digital Journal has the scoop. Starting this September (of 2020), the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" will be presented each month to a valued member of the Nashville community that makes a positive impact each day simply by being themselves. The winners of the coveted "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" will receive a commemorative plaque, a complimentary lunch for four people at The Palm in Nashville, and they will be recognized the entire month on the T.J. Martell Foundation website, and on their social media pages. Rae Krenn Sunshine Award Absolute Publicity The sponsorship of the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" involves a minimum of $2,500 donation, which is 100 percent tax-deductible and it supports the T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs at nine NCI-designated flagship hospitals, which include the Ben Jumper, a board member of the T.J. Martell Foundation and president of Soundcheck Nashville remarked, "Help us recognize and celebrate those 'silver linings' in our community who are inspiring, put a smile on everyone’s face and who make a difference, all in support of cancer research," Jumper remarked. To learn more about the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award," check out the official Krenn is affectionately known as the "unofficial mayor of Nashville." As a result, the T.J. Martell Foundation has decided to rename the prestigious award in her honor as the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award," where they paid homage to Kreen's positivity and impact on her community.Starting this September (of 2020), the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" will be presented each month to a valued member of the Nashville community that makes a positive impact each day simply by being themselves.The winners of the coveted "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" will receive a commemorative plaque, a complimentary lunch for four people at The Palm in Nashville, and they will be recognized the entire month on the T.J. Martell Foundation website, and on their social media pages.The sponsorship of the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award" involves a minimum of $2,500 donation, which is 100 percent tax-deductible and it supports the T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs at nine NCI-designated flagship hospitals, which include the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Ben Jumper, a board member of the T.J. Martell Foundation and president of Soundcheck Nashville remarked, "Help us recognize and celebrate those 'silver linings' in our community who are inspiring, put a smile on everyone’s face and who make a difference, all in support of cancer research," Jumper remarked.To learn more about the "Rae Krenn Sunshine Award," check out the official T.J. Martell Foundation website More about TJ Martell Foundation, Rae Krenn Sunshine Award, Nashville TJ Martell Foundatio... Rae Krenn Sunshine A... Nashville