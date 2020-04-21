Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Acclaimed country star T. Graham Brown chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors and upcoming Facebook Livestream concert on April 24. He enjoys being a part of Live Wire On SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58. "That one went fine. We record the shows and they are fun. They come on six times a month. I play live cuts, I pick out music that I like and I put it together. It is really fun," he said. When asked about social distancing, the country crooner responded, "I am not out much these days. When we do our Facebook Live events, we try to stay six feet apart, so I do what they tell us to do. After this interview, I will go outside to cut my grass." He listed "Wine into Water" as his personal favorite song to play live. "That song means a lot to people and it seems to be the one that people want to hear the most," he said. "I like them all. We do all the hits at our shows, and we throw in some gospel songs and R&B songs." Throughout his respected career in country music, T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted over 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple chart-topping singles in country music, gospel, and blues. To this day, he still tours actively, and he has multiple appearances on the iconic Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry's Country Diner and Country's Family Reunion. "I've played the Grand Ole Opry over 300 times," he said. On the key to longevity in country music, he said, "Stay alive is a big part of it, and I've done that. You need to have drive and you need to want to do it. I still enjoy working, so I will just keep doing that." His proudest moments include having hit records, as well as getting to do fun things. "I get to record with different people, and I get to go out on the road. I have a great band and I do TV shows. I do everything," he said. "I have a great wife named Sheila. We've been together for 42 years, and we are still in love. She's my best friend." He listed Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson as his dream collaboration choice. "I would love to sing with Willie Nelson. He's a friend of mine and I never asked him to do it," he said. For his fans, the veteran country artist concluded, "I love them very much and I am very appreciative of them." To learn more about T. Graham Brown, check out his On Friday, April 24, he will be a part of a virtual Facebook concert entitled "Great Music, Great Stories, Great Fun" at 6 p.m. CT. "We are going to get in there and play music and take requests. I might even pull a rabbit out of my hat and do magic tricks," he said with a sweet laugh. 