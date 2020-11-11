System Of A Down expresses gratitude for Armenia Fund campaign

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The band members of System Of A Down sent a special message to their dedicated fans and followers. Digital Journal has the scoop. They expressed that they are overwhelmed with gratitude for the fans' amazing support of their campaign for the people of Artsakh, which helped them raise in excess of $600,000 in donations to provide for those in dire need via the Thanks to their fans, they are able to help displaced civilians, both young and old, that have been impacted by the war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey. They underscored that it's truly important to share these truths with their audience. "It is for our ancestors, our culture, and our nation. Help us spread the message," they said. System Of A Down Clemente Ruiz "Please take a few minutes to watch our full interview to get a more intimate look and understanding into why we came together to release 'Protect The Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz'," the band said in a press statement. This full interview that the band recently did may be seen below. For more information on the rock group System Of A Down, visit their System Of A Down band members Armen Keleshian System of a Down released two brand new tunes ("Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz"), which raise awareness and proceeds in order to help the people of Artsakh and Armenia. Both of these songs garnered favorable reviews from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.They expressed that they are overwhelmed with gratitude for the fans' amazing support of their campaign for the people of Artsakh, which helped them raise in excess of $600,000 in donations to provide for those in dire need via the Armenia Fund Thanks to their fans, they are able to help displaced civilians, both young and old, that have been impacted by the war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey.They underscored that it's truly important to share these truths with their audience. "It is for our ancestors, our culture, and our nation. Help us spread the message," they said."Please take a few minutes to watch our full interview to get a more intimate look and understanding into why we came together to release 'Protect The Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz'," the band said in a press statement.This full interview that the band recently did may be seen below.For more information on the rock group System Of A Down, visit their official homepage More about System Of A Down, armenia fund, Campaign, Rock System Of A Down armenia fund Campaign Rock