Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Jon Foreman, the lead singer of the Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming album and tour. The North American leg of their "Native Tongue" Tour will kick off on February 14, 2019. "We are very excited to go out on tour," he said. "I can't wait to play these songs live for people. There will be a lot of guitar solos. The songs were written with the communal experience that we love. I feel a certain depth of gratitude to everybody that supported us and created this community," he added. For aspiring bands, he encouraged them to "enjoy music." "Enjoy the moment, and enjoy the people. Don't look to tomorrow," he said. "The illusion is that a bigger show somehow is more important. Music is such an incredible vehicle for joy, purpose, and meaning. Cease that and use music for the vehicle that it is." On the impact of technology on the music business, Foreman said, "I have always been a listener and a support of music. I love vinyl albums, and I still listen to them. I also listen to Spotify and Apple Music. I love the fact that I can have any song I want on my fingertips. You need to embrace the present, rather than lament the past." He added, "There is something incredibly visceral about vinyl: the liner notes, the lyrics, and the album work. We hope to spread that gap." While he does write lyrics on his computer, Foreman shared that he loves writing lyrics best with pen and paper. "With pen and paper, there is nothing that gets in the way," he said. Aside from Jon Foreman on vocals and guitar, Switchfoot is made up of Tim Foreman on bass and backing vocals, Jerome Fontamillas on keyboards and guitar, Drew Shirley on guitar and Chad Butler on drums. Foreman acknowledged that he has three goals in life: "I want to be a good husband and a good father, and the third would be to reflect and receive the light and love that I have been given." "My musical intention is to reflect that love and light with the songs," he said. "The goal is we play music because hope deserves an anthem." Their single "Native Tongue" is available on To learn more about rock group Switchfoot and their new music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Switchfoot's music video for " They will be releasing Native Tongue on January 18, 2019, via Fantasy Records. "We took some time off as a band, and then, we all kind of independently ended up sneaking into the studio late at night," he said. "For Native Tongue, more than any other record, instead of chasing after songs, the songs chased after us, and that's how this album was born."The North American leg of their "Native Tongue" Tour will kick off on February 14, 2019. "We are very excited to go out on tour," he said. "I can't wait to play these songs live for people. There will be a lot of guitar solos. The songs were written with the communal experience that we love. I feel a certain depth of gratitude to everybody that supported us and created this community," he added.For aspiring bands, he encouraged them to "enjoy music." "Enjoy the moment, and enjoy the people. Don't look to tomorrow," he said. "The illusion is that a bigger show somehow is more important. Music is such an incredible vehicle for joy, purpose, and meaning. Cease that and use music for the vehicle that it is."On the impact of technology on the music business, Foreman said, "I have always been a listener and a support of music. I love vinyl albums, and I still listen to them. I also listen to Spotify and Apple Music. I love the fact that I can have any song I want on my fingertips. You need to embrace the present, rather than lament the past."He added, "There is something incredibly visceral about vinyl: the liner notes, the lyrics, and the album work. We hope to spread that gap."While he does write lyrics on his computer, Foreman shared that he loves writing lyrics best with pen and paper. "With pen and paper, there is nothing that gets in the way," he said.Aside from Jon Foreman on vocals and guitar, Switchfoot is made up of Tim Foreman on bass and backing vocals, Jerome Fontamillas on keyboards and guitar, Drew Shirley on guitar and Chad Butler on drums.Foreman acknowledged that he has three goals in life: "I want to be a good husband and a good father, and the third would be to reflect and receive the light and love that I have been given." "My musical intention is to reflect that love and light with the songs," he said. "The goal is we play music because hope deserves an anthem."Their single "Native Tongue" is available on iTunes To learn more about rock group Switchfoot and their new music, check out their official website : Digital Journal reviewed Switchfoot's music video for " Native Tongue ." More about Jon Foreman, switchfoot, Native Tongue, Album, Tour Jon Foreman switchfoot Native Tongue Album Tour