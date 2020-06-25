Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Rock and roll pioneer Suzi Quatro chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her highly-anticipated new documentary, which was directed by Liam Firmager. Distinguished singer, songwriter, bass player, bandleader, actress, and poet Suzi Quatro went on to sell over 50 million records, and in 2019, she released a new album, and she celebrated 53 years as a working musician. The virtual premiere of the documentary will take place on July 1 in the United States and Canada for one day only. It will also be available on DVD and VOD on July 3. "They did what I requested they do," she said. "I insisted on it being the whole story: the good and bad. Everything in it is real. I wanted it to be exposed and revealing since nobody has a perfect life." "It's not just hit records and great gigs. There is a whole journey," the rock queen said. "I found that the cringe moments are the best ones in the film. I'm glad I had the balls to leave them in. I wanted to tell the whole story since it wasn't always easy. They realized that I was the first. This is the real beginning of somebody without the blueprint." This past January, Quatro was honored at the 2020 For her hardcore fans, the rock trailblazer concluded about the documentary, "I hope they come away knowing me. That's what I want: for them to understand me, and to be understood. They don't have to applaud me, just understand me." To learn more about the new Read More: Suzi Quatro is a woman that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame according to this Suzi Quatro to release new documentary Sicily Publicity, Photo Courtesy of Utopia Prior to Suzi Quatro bursting on the music scene in 1973, there were virtually no women in rock music and absolutely none who played bass, sang lead vocals, led the band and rocked out, and reached millions of people around the world. She went on to break the glass ceiling and she rewrote the rule book for what is expected of women in rock and roll.Distinguished singer, songwriter, bass player, bandleader, actress, and poet Suzi Quatro went on to sell over 50 million records, and in 2019, she released a new album, and she celebrated 53 years as a working musician.The virtual premiere of the documentary will take place on July 1 in the United States and Canada for one day only. It will also be available on DVD and VOD on July 3. "They did what I requested they do," she said. "I insisted on it being the whole story: the good and bad. Everything in it is real. I wanted it to be exposed and revealing since nobody has a perfect life.""It's not just hit records and great gigs. There is a whole journey," the rock queen said. "I found that the cringe moments are the best ones in the film. I'm glad I had the balls to leave them in. I wanted to tell the whole story since it wasn't always easy. They realized that I was the first. This is the real beginning of somebody without the blueprint."This past January, Quatro was honored at the 2020 She Rocks Awards with the "Icon Award."For her hardcore fans, the rock trailblazer concluded about the documentary, "I hope they come away knowing me. That's what I want: for them to understand me, and to be understood. They don't have to applaud me, just understand me."To learn more about the new Suzi Quatro documentary, check out its official website : Suzi Quatro is a woman that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame according to this Digital Journal op-ed More about suzi quatro, Documentary, Rock, she rocks, Queen suzi quatro Documentary Rock she rocks Queen Pioneer