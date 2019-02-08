Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music star Susan Boyle (runner-up of the third season of "Britain's Got Talent") chatted with Digital Journal about competing on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," as well as her forthcoming studio album "Ten." On the song selection for Ten, Boyle said, "We knew this album had to celebrate 10 years. Never in my wildest dreams in 2009 did I think we would be celebrating 10 years. So, we looked at the fans favorite tracks over the past decade and decided to incorporate them. I didn't just want to put out a Greatest Hits type of album. I always like to give my fans something new and surprising so we decided to add four new songs but keep them as a surprise." Boyle elaborated, "It was a very nostalgic process choosing the songs, each one holds dear memories and I can remember where I was when I first performed each one. 'Wild Horses' was the very first song I performed in America back in September 2009 on America's Got Talent." She noted that this was the first long haul trip she had ever taken, where she stayed at the Hotel Bel-Air with hummingbirds that buzzed around her as she ate breakfast by the pool. "Also, going to Disneyland for the first time, I felt like I stepped onto a movie set it was so far removed from my everyday life. We did a music video for 'Perfect Day' in Scotland and it was torrential rain all day, I was soaked through. I also had a body double, not that I did any high octane stunts. Each track, combined with being a fan favorite, also resonated with me and has wonderful memories," she explained. While all of the songs on the album are special for Boyle, she listed "I Dreamed a Dream" as a personal favorite. "I will always have a special affection for 'I Dreamed A Dream.' That's what started this incredible decade off. There are a couple of special new songs as well that I really like," she said. 2019 will be quite the busy year for Boyle. She is competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which are regarded as the "Olympics of Talent." "I am currently on America's Got Talent: The Champions and my next performance airs on Monday," she said. In addition, Boyle has a new album coming out in the end of May, where she will be busy doing performances for that. "Then, there's talk about TV specials celebrating the last decade both in the U.S. and the U.K. and a possible U.S. tour. Watch this space as I like to say. I can't wait, it's going to be very exciting," she said. For Boyle, it was a great experience to be on America's Got Talent: The Champions. "It was great to be on The Champions. I am incredibly grateful to have been invited to the show and had the chance to be in the competition. I didn't think I would make it to the finals, but I did, and it was great," she said. Boyle continued, "I think a competitive spirit is healthy, which is why I said 'yes' to being on the show. I've always come in second in singing competitions, even as a young girl before Britain's Got Talent I always came in second, not that that’s a bad thing, look what happened 10 years ago. The Champions is great and to be in the finals up against truly talented and lovely individuals, is a wonderful experience." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Boyle said, "To be honest, I still don't really understand it all, I am not very computer literate. I know that I've had over 227 million streams, I get told these facts, but it leaves me speechless." Boyle elaborated, "What I think has happened is that everything is so available these days, you can hear everything straight away, there are no surprises anymore, which is why I wanted to keep the new tracks a surprise. Let's have something to look forward to." The Scottish songstress acknowledged that she misses "a good old record and CDs," as well as "the anticipation of going to the record store on the day of the release and buying it." "I got my first record player as a young girl and there's something magical about vinyl and then with the advent of CDs where not only did you have the music but you had the booklet and pictures, lyrics, and thank yous. I used to spend ages reading the booklets. It was a special part of buying a new CD. I am really showing my age now," she said, with a sweet laugh. For young and aspiring singers, Boyle encouraged them to persevere and to never give up. "It really doesn't matter what age you are, just keep pursuing your dream. If I can do it, so can you," she exclaimed. "If you do get the opportunity to sing, enjoy every moment and remember to be grateful, humble and work hard, no one likes a diva. She continued, "Always look to better yourself and your performances and don't surround yourself with 'yes' people. "I am very lucky. I've got an incredibly honest team who are not afraid to say 'no.' I might not like it sometimes but they've always got my best intentions at heart and that's what is most important. Above all, enjoy every moment and every opportunity that comes your way." When asked to look back over the past decade in a rear-view mirror, Boyle said, "I see a lady who for the first 47 years of her life was a spectator looking in. Now, I am very much a part of life and enjoying it." Boyle listed such acclaimed artists as Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, and Lady Gaga as her dream duet partners in the music industry. "I have met Rod a few times at our local football club Celtic, where we are both huge fans, and he's great. We have such a giggle," she said. "I would love to perform with Lady Gaga. She is truly an inspiring woman and she deserves all of her success. She is also a terrific actress," she said. She also furnished her definition of the word success as "making people happy." "If I can do that through my music, then that is success in my book," she said. For her dedicated fans, Boyle concluded, "Thank you for supporting me over the past ten years. It's because of you that I'm still here and able to have a wonderful career singing. You'll be pleased to know there's life in the old girl yet, so I'm looking forward to the next decade." Ten is available for pre-order on To learn more about international music star Susan Boyle and her music, check out her A SYCO and Columbia recording artist, Boyle will be releasing her 17-track album on May 31, which includes her favorite songs over the past decade, as well as four previously unreleased tracks, which Boyle has chosen to keep as a surprise for her listening audience.On the song selection for Ten, Boyle said, "We knew this album had to celebrate 10 years. Never in my wildest dreams in 2009 did I think we would be celebrating 10 years. So, we looked at the fans favorite tracks over the past decade and decided to incorporate them. I didn't just want to put out a Greatest Hits type of album. I always like to give my fans something new and surprising so we decided to add four new songs but keep them as a surprise."Boyle elaborated, "It was a very nostalgic process choosing the songs, each one holds dear memories and I can remember where I was when I first performed each one. 'Wild Horses' was the very first song I performed in America back in September 2009 on America's Got Talent."She noted that this was the first long haul trip she had ever taken, where she stayed at the Hotel Bel-Air with hummingbirds that buzzed around her as she ate breakfast by the pool. "Also, going to Disneyland for the first time, I felt like I stepped onto a movie set it was so far removed from my everyday life. We did a music video for 'Perfect Day' in Scotland and it was torrential rain all day, I was soaked through. I also had a body double, not that I did any high octane stunts. Each track, combined with being a fan favorite, also resonated with me and has wonderful memories," she explained.While all of the songs on the album are special for Boyle, she listed "I Dreamed a Dream" as a personal favorite. "I will always have a special affection for 'I Dreamed A Dream.' That's what started this incredible decade off. There are a couple of special new songs as well that I really like," she said.2019 will be quite the busy year for Boyle. She is competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which are regarded as the "Olympics of Talent." "I am currently on America's Got Talent: The Champions and my next performance airs on Monday," she said.In addition, Boyle has a new album coming out in the end of May, where she will be busy doing performances for that. "Then, there's talk about TV specials celebrating the last decade both in the U.S. and the U.K. and a possible U.S. tour. Watch this space as I like to say. I can't wait, it's going to be very exciting," she said.For Boyle, it was a great experience to be on America's Got Talent: The Champions. "It was great to be on The Champions. I am incredibly grateful to have been invited to the show and had the chance to be in the competition. I didn't think I would make it to the finals, but I did, and it was great," she said.Boyle continued, "I think a competitive spirit is healthy, which is why I said 'yes' to being on the show. I've always come in second in singing competitions, even as a young girl before Britain's Got Talent I always came in second, not that that’s a bad thing, look what happened 10 years ago. The Champions is great and to be in the finals up against truly talented and lovely individuals, is a wonderful experience."On the impact of technology on the music business, Boyle said, "To be honest, I still don't really understand it all, I am not very computer literate. I know that I've had over 227 million streams, I get told these facts, but it leaves me speechless."Boyle elaborated, "What I think has happened is that everything is so available these days, you can hear everything straight away, there are no surprises anymore, which is why I wanted to keep the new tracks a surprise. Let's have something to look forward to."The Scottish songstress acknowledged that she misses "a good old record and CDs," as well as "the anticipation of going to the record store on the day of the release and buying it." "I got my first record player as a young girl and there's something magical about vinyl and then with the advent of CDs where not only did you have the music but you had the booklet and pictures, lyrics, and thank yous. I used to spend ages reading the booklets. It was a special part of buying a new CD. I am really showing my age now," she said, with a sweet laugh.For young and aspiring singers, Boyle encouraged them to persevere and to never give up. "It really doesn't matter what age you are, just keep pursuing your dream. If I can do it, so can you," she exclaimed. "If you do get the opportunity to sing, enjoy every moment and remember to be grateful, humble and work hard, no one likes a diva.She continued, "Always look to better yourself and your performances and don't surround yourself with 'yes' people. "I am very lucky. I've got an incredibly honest team who are not afraid to say 'no.' I might not like it sometimes but they've always got my best intentions at heart and that's what is most important. Above all, enjoy every moment and every opportunity that comes your way."When asked to look back over the past decade in a rear-view mirror, Boyle said, "I see a lady who for the first 47 years of her life was a spectator looking in. Now, I am very much a part of life and enjoying it."Boyle listed such acclaimed artists as Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, and Lady Gaga as her dream duet partners in the music industry. "I have met Rod a few times at our local football club Celtic, where we are both huge fans, and he's great. We have such a giggle," she said. "I would love to perform with Lady Gaga. She is truly an inspiring woman and she deserves all of her success. She is also a terrific actress," she said.She also furnished her definition of the word success as "making people happy." "If I can do that through my music, then that is success in my book," she said.For her dedicated fans, Boyle concluded, "Thank you for supporting me over the past ten years. It's because of you that I'm still here and able to have a wonderful career singing. You'll be pleased to know there's life in the old girl yet, so I'm looking forward to the next decade."Ten is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon Music To learn more about international music star Susan Boyle and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Susan boyle, America's Got Talent, the champions, Ten, Album More news from Susan boyle America s Got Talent the champions Ten Album