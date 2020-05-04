Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papdaatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On their track, "Pray," they said, "We have done a lot of soul-searching musically the past year as we wanted to create something that related to the music we loved when we started. 'Pray' depicts that sound." Regarding their plans for 2020, they said, "It depends on what will happen in the world with Corona, to be honest. We are still very excited about what 2020 might have in store for us as we were already exploring a lot of new ideas with our team. Hopefully, we can still launch a few of them this year. It may sound cryptic but it would be to follow our social as we will have news soon." They opened up about being artists in the digital age. "If you would have asked us this a year ago, we would have probably said very challenging. But last year we teamed up with some experts who made us see all these opportunities and we feel quite comfortable now about our digital future. They make us work hard but inspire us too. We do our homework so we now know a bit about that fancy digital marketing lingo like data gathering, funnels, fan engagement, and social customer relationship management (CRM)." On the future of electronic music in the next five years, they said, "Well, we are curious about the music everybody has been producing in these crazy Corona times. That might set the tone for the coming years. Normally, you would release quite a few club tracks but since there are no gigs, music is playing a different role in people’s lives. That will influence music taste for a while we believe. But in general, we think people want that groove back in dance music and we are all for that." While the hit electronic duo loves traveling the world, they shared that they are "perfectly happy" at home where they are "living today." On their dream collaboration choices, they responded, "We have way too many to mention here. We are talking to some of them already, but we don't want to jinx our chances." They offered their fans the following inspirational message during this pandemic: "Remember we're all in this together. Empower and embrace each other to get through this. Keep safe everyone!" For their fans, they concluded about "Pray," "We hope you like it. Play it and dance to the grooves and may it give you a bit of joy in these difficult times." "Pray" is available on digital service providers by "Quarantine life has been challenging but that goes for everyone," they said. "It luckily means we get to spend a lot of time with our family, which is great. But home-schooling and tutoring are quite challenging. 