Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Kristian Bush (of Sugarland) chatted with Digital Journal about the re-issue of "Southern Gravity (The Complete Collection)" with seven new songs, as well as being a part of the trio Dark Water. "The seven new songs are the companions to the new album. Some of them I played live for the fans, but I just didn't record them," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "The digital age affords me a lot of freedom. I am a very prolific artist, where I make things all the time." Last year, he had the opportunity to tour with Rita Wilson and he shared that he would love to tour with her again. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Chapter 10... Kristian finally gives you the music that he has been saving." He is stoked to be signed with the Big Machine Label Group as part of the hit country duo Sugarland. "Jennifer Nettles and I will have new music out pretty soon actually," he admitted. For his fans, Bush concluded, "Please go and listen. Understand that I have learned my lesson and I will release music if I record it. Music belongs to the listeners and especially my fans, whether it's my Sugarland fans, my Dark Water fans, and my solo fans." Southern Gravity (The Complete Collection) is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Five years ago this month, Bush debuted his solo music with his critically-acclaimed album Southern Gravity featuring the hit single "Trailer Hitch." Now, he is re-releasing it with seven new songs as part of the Southern Gravity (The Complete Collection). "That feels fantastic," he said. "It's one of those things that an artist rarely gets: to tell the complete story of something that happened. The journey of putting out that album included a lot of travel and a lot of learning.""The seven new songs are the companions to the new album. Some of them I played live for the fans, but I just didn't record them," he said. Bush recently joined the rock trio Dark Water along with his brother, Brandon Bush, and Benji Shanks. "I love that band," he admitted. "We have songs coming out every two weeks. The next release will be next Friday, May 8. Dark Water is a wonderful combination of music that is comfortable and it feels so good to listen to. It feels like it has existed somewhere in the past and you are not sure why. It is meant to bring comfort. Dark Water music is what you need in these crazy times."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "The digital age affords me a lot of freedom. I am a very prolific artist, where I make things all the time."Last year, he had the opportunity to tour with Rita Wilson and he shared that he would love to tour with her again.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Chapter 10... Kristian finally gives you the music that he has been saving."He is stoked to be signed with the Big Machine Label Group as part of the hit country duo Sugarland. "Jennifer Nettles and I will have new music out pretty soon actually," he admitted.For his fans, Bush concluded, "Please go and listen. Understand that I have learned my lesson and I will release music if I record it. Music belongs to the listeners and especially my fans, whether it's my Sugarland fans, my Dark Water fans, and my solo fans."Southern Gravity (The Complete Collection) is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Kristian Bush , check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Kristian Bush, Sugarland, Dark Water, Trio, Grammy Kristian Bush Sugarland Dark Water Trio Grammy