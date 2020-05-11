Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music Rome Ramirez from the ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome chatted with Digital Journal while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of Sublime with Rome, and they had announced the Sublime documentary by Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, and they performed with Post Malone as a backing band at the "Bud Light Dive Bar" Tour in New York City. The Sublime documentary by Academy Award winner Bill Guttentag will be out in 2020. "To be honest I have never seen the movie. I'm sure that it is incredible the sublime story is unforgettable and truly unique. The director that they chose for the project is more than capable of delivering that message I believe," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Well, I grew up in the digital era for the most part so to me it feels familiar. The music industry is starting to echo the video game industry in terms of fan connection and content delivery so that makes me happy. artists should be a lot closer to their fans." He listed "Santeria" and "Under My Voodoo" as his favorite Sublime songs to perform live. "'Santeria' is such a sublime classic and the groove is crazy. That's tied with 'Under My Voodoo'," he said. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "My life, my experience, and the stories I've been told. That's the biggest contribution to my writing. I'm a big fan of being personal and really just talking about things I struggle with or am really thankful for." Rome has his own strain of weed and performs at dispensaries. In addition, Lana Del Rey had covered "Doin' Time" by Sublime. For Sublime fans, he offered the following message during the COVID-19 pandemic: "I would definitely say to be positive and think for yourself. There is a lot of noise coming at us from all angles and the best thing to do right now is to listen to your inner voice. Submerge yourself in art." Blessings is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Sublime with Rome, check out their Last year, Sublime with Rome released their third full-length album Blessings, which featured such songs as "Light On", "Wicked Heart," and "Blackout." It was produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein. "I wrote all the lyrics to the songs first before we went in and recorded them so it made song selection so much easier. By the end of the recording processes, we already had a good feel for what songs were going to be on the record," he said.In 2019, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of Sublime with Rome, and they had announced the Sublime documentary by Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, and they performed with Post Malone as a backing band at the "Bud Light Dive Bar" Tour in New York City.The Sublime documentary by Academy Award winner Bill Guttentag will be out in 2020. "To be honest I have never seen the movie. I'm sure that it is incredible the sublime story is unforgettable and truly unique. The director that they chose for the project is more than capable of delivering that message I believe," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Well, I grew up in the digital era for the most part so to me it feels familiar. The music industry is starting to echo the video game industry in terms of fan connection and content delivery so that makes me happy. artists should be a lot closer to their fans."He listed "Santeria" and "Under My Voodoo" as his favorite Sublime songs to perform live. "'Santeria' is such a sublime classic and the groove is crazy. That's tied with 'Under My Voodoo'," he said.Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "My life, my experience, and the stories I've been told. That's the biggest contribution to my writing. I'm a big fan of being personal and really just talking about things I struggle with or am really thankful for."Rome has his own strain of weed and performs at dispensaries. In addition, Lana Del Rey had covered "Doin' Time" by Sublime.For Sublime fans, he offered the following message during the COVID-19 pandemic: "I would definitely say to be positive and think for yourself. There is a lot of noise coming at us from all angles and the best thing to do right now is to listen to your inner voice. Submerge yourself in art."Blessings is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Sublime with Rome, check out their official website and Facebook page More about Rome Ramirez, sublime, Rome, Pandemic, Documentary Rome Ramirez sublime Rome Pandemic Documentary