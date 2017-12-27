By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York - Strawberry Fields will be performing their tribute show for The Beatles at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York on December 30 at 12 p.m. EST. It is a unique show that deserves to be seen as 2017 comes to a close. Particularly impressive about Strawberry Fields is that they are the sole Beatles Act to perform in such iconic venues as Shea Stadium, Yankee Stadium in the Brox, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. Strawberry Fields dresses like the Beatles, and they sound like them. They are praised for giving their fans and listeners an authentic Beatles experience, which is as close as it can possibly get to the real deal. They take their fans on a musical journey to the "Magical Mystery Tour," which took place in the 60's, and then they take their fans to the psychedelic era of the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band studio album, where they replicate the costumes on their album cover. It is followed by songs from the White Album, Abbey Road, and their final album, Let It Be. For more information on this upcoming show, which pays homage to The Beatles, check out the venue's To learn more about the tribute group Strawberry Fields, check out their This tribute band is comprised of Tony Garofalo as John Lennon, Billy Ray as Paul McCartney, John Korba as George Harrison, as well as Michael Bellusci as Ringo Starr. Strawberry Fields is the longest-running Beatles tribute act on Broadway, and they are celebrating their 18th year at B.B. King Blues Club.Particularly impressive about Strawberry Fields is that they are the sole Beatles Act to perform in such iconic venues as Shea Stadium, Yankee Stadium in the Brox, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and Citi Field in Flushing, Queens.Strawberry Fields dresses like the Beatles, and they sound like them. They are praised for giving their fans and listeners an authentic Beatles experience, which is as close as it can possibly get to the real deal. They take their fans on a musical journey to the "Magical Mystery Tour," which took place in the 60's, and then they take their fans to the psychedelic era of the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band studio album, where they replicate the costumes on their album cover. It is followed by songs from the White Album, Abbey Road, and their final album, Let It Be.For more information on this upcoming show, which pays homage to The Beatles, check out the venue's official homepage To learn more about the tribute group Strawberry Fields, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Strawberry Fields, bb king blues club, New york, Beatles Strawberry Fields bb king blues club New york Beatles