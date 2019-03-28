By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting announced that he will be releasing his forthcoming studio album "My Songs" on May 24. This album will include such Sting classics as "Desert Rose," "Every Breath You Take," "Fields of Gold," "Message in a Bottle," "Fragile," "Brand New Day," "Roxanne," as well as "Englishman in New York," among others. Regarding his approach to this musical project, Sting remarked in a press statement, "My Songs is my life in songs. Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus." My Songs is available for pre-order on In February of 2019, For more information on Sting and his new music, check out his This collection will be comprised of Sting's greatest hits from his illustrious career, as a solo artist and with The Police, but they will be reshaped and reimagined for 2019. It will be released via Cherrytree, A&M, and Interscope.This album will include such Sting classics as "Desert Rose," "Every Breath You Take," "Fields of Gold," "Message in a Bottle," "Fragile," "Brand New Day," "Roxanne," as well as "Englishman in New York," among others.Regarding his approach to this musical project, Sting remarked in a press statement, "My Songs is my life in songs. Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus."My Songs is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon In February of 2019, Sting and Shaggy took home the Grammy award for " Best Reggae Album " for their collaborative project, 44/876.For more information on Sting and his new music, check out his official website More about Sting, Album, my songs, the police, shaggy Sting Album my songs the police shaggy