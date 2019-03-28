This collection will be comprised of Sting's greatest hits from his illustrious career, as a solo artist and with The Police, but they will be reshaped and reimagined for 2019. It will be released via Cherrytree, A&M, and Interscope.
This album will include such Sting classics as "Desert Rose," "Every Breath You Take," "Fields of Gold," "Message in a Bottle," "Fragile," "Brand New Day," "Roxanne," as well as "Englishman in New York," among others.
Regarding his approach to this musical project, Sting remarked in a press statement, "My Songs
is my life in songs. Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus."
My Songs
is available for pre-order on iTunes
and on Amazon
.
In February of 2019, Sting and Shaggy
took home the Grammy award for "Best Reggae Album
" for their collaborative project, 44/876
.
For more information on Sting and his new music, check out his official website
.