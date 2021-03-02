Sting to release 'Duets' album, and 'My Funny Valentine' duet

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSting to release 'Duets' album, and 'My Funny Valentine' duet

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global music star Sting will be releasing his new studio album, the highly-anticipated "Duets" on March 19. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This upcoming collection will feature some of the most iconic collaborations of his illustrious career. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Sting will be joined by such special musical guests as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Zucchero, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot, and Gashi, among others.
"My Funny Valentine" is a collaboration with Herbie Hancock, and it will be released worldwide on March 11 on all digital service providers. It was originally recorded as the theme song for the 2005 Japanese film Ashura.
In addition, Sting will be releasing a special digital single of a brand new duet with African artist Shirazee, which is titled "Englishman/African in New York." It is described as a message of positivity and hope during dark times, and it will be accompanied by a music video. Sting and Shirazee will be performing "Englishman/African in New York" on Good Morning America.
Duets was executive produced by Guénaël "GG" Geay and Martin Kierszenbaum; moreover, it was mixed by Grammy winner Robert Orton, and all of the tunes were mastered by Gene Grimaldi. This forthcoming album comes with a new interactive website that launched today, and it is available by clicking here.
Sting's album Duets is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.
More about Sting, duets, Album, my funny valentine
 
Latest News
Top News
Alleged Ghosn escape accomplices extradited to Japan
CO2 pollution bounces back, climate goals at risk: IEA
Maurice Benard celebrates birthday, and makes directorial debut
Temperature scanners of 'limited value' in detecting COVID-19
Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi
Ice surfers carve up Finland's frozen sea
Tina Turner bids farewell to fans with emotional new doc
Jihadists attack UN base in Nigeria, trapping 25 aid workers
Armenia struggles through crisis as war wounds fester
Sting to release 'Duets' album, and 'My Funny Valentine' duet