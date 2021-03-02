Sting to release 'Duets' album, and 'My Funny Valentine' duet

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music star Sting will be releasing his new studio album, the highly-anticipated "Duets" on March 19. Digital Journal has the scoop. "My Funny Valentine" is a collaboration with Herbie Hancock, and it will be released worldwide on March 11 on all digital service providers. It was originally recorded as the theme song for the 2005 Japanese film Ashura. In addition, Sting will be releasing a special digital single of a brand new duet with African artist Shirazee, which is titled "Englishman/African in New York." It is described as a message of positivity and hope during dark times, and it will be accompanied by a music video. Sting and Shirazee will be performing "Englishman/African in New York" on Good Morning America. Duets was executive produced by Guénaël "GG" Geay and Martin Kierszenbaum; moreover, it was mixed by Grammy winner Robert Orton, and all of the tunes were mastered by Gene Grimaldi. This forthcoming album comes with a new interactive website that launched today, and it is available by Sting's album Duets is available for pre-order on digital service providers by This upcoming collection will feature some of the most iconic collaborations of his illustrious career. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Sting will be joined by such special musical guests as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Zucchero, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy , Melody Gardot, and Gashi, among others."My Funny Valentine" is a collaboration with Herbie Hancock, and it will be released worldwide on March 11 on all digital service providers. It was originally recorded as the theme song for the 2005 Japanese film Ashura.In addition, Sting will be releasing a special digital single of a brand new duet with African artist Shirazee, which is titled "Englishman/African in New York." It is described as a message of positivity and hope during dark times, and it will be accompanied by a music video. Sting and Shirazee will be performing "Englishman/African in New York" on Good Morning America.Duets was executive produced by Guénaël "GG" Geay and Martin Kierszenbaum; moreover, it was mixed by Grammy winner Robert Orton, and all of the tunes were mastered by Gene Grimaldi. This forthcoming album comes with a new interactive website that launched today, and it is available by clicking here Sting's album Duets is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here More about Sting, duets, Album, my funny valentine Sting duets Album my funny valentine