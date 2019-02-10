Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 10, Sting and Shaggy reigned supreme at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angels, California. In his Grammy acceptance speech, Shaggy expressed his gratitude and thanked his family, especially his wife and daughter, as well as his Jamaican crew. "Thank you to all of the nominees in the reggae category," he said, and he gave a shout-out to each of their names. This marked Shaggy's second career Grammy award, as well as his second Grammy win in the "Best Reggae Album" category. He previously won in 1996 for Boombastic. For Sting, on the other hand, this marked his 17th career Grammy trophy. 44/876 by Sting and Shaggy is available on Read More: In September of 2018, Shaggy chatted with Sting and Shaggy took home the Grammy award for "Best Reggae Album" for their collaborative album 44/876. They bested competition from such albums as As the World Turns by Black Uhuru, Reggae Forever by Etana, Rebellion Rises by Ziggy Marley and A Matter of Time by Protoje.In his Grammy acceptance speech, Shaggy expressed his gratitude and thanked his family, especially his wife and daughter, as well as his Jamaican crew. "Thank you to all of the nominees in the reggae category," he said, and he gave a shout-out to each of their names.This marked Shaggy's second career Grammy award, as well as his second Grammy win in the "Best Reggae Album" category. He previously won in 1996 for Boombastic. For Sting, on the other hand, this marked his 17th career Grammy trophy.44/876 by Sting and Shaggy is available on iTunes and on Spotify : In September of 2018, Shaggy chatted with Digital Journal about his 44/876 album with Sting. More about shaggy, Sting, Grammy, Reggae shaggy Sting Grammy Reggae