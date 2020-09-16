Stevie Nicks to release '24 Karat Gold' concert film, live album

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Global music star Stevie Nicks announced via Trafalgar Releasing that she will debut "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert," which will be released for two nights only. These two nights will be October 21 and 25 respectively. It will be available at select cinemas, drive ins and exhibition spaces all over the globe. With this film, Nicks will provide listeners and fans a virtual front-row seat to her live show. Her setlist includes such fan favorite recordings as "Rhiannon," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," and "Landslide," among other classics from her musical catalog. The film was directed and produced by Joe Thomas. It was filmed in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017. It features Nicks' intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics. Nicks described the "24 Karat Gold Tour" as her "all-time favorite tour." "I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans," she remarked. She will also be releasing a two-CD and digital release on October 30 via BMG that will be available exclusively on Target. It will include 17 of her greatest hits live. To learn more about this upcoming "24 Karat Gold" concert film, check out its For more information on Stevie Nicks, check out her She is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, as well as a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter. Last year, Nicks made history since she was the first woman inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.These two nights will be October 21 and 25 respectively. It will be available at select cinemas, drive ins and exhibition spaces all over the globe. With this film, Nicks will provide listeners and fans a virtual front-row seat to her live show.Her setlist includes such fan favorite recordings as "Rhiannon," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," and "Landslide," among other classics from her musical catalog.The film was directed and produced by Joe Thomas. It was filmed in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017. It features Nicks' intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics.Nicks described the "24 Karat Gold Tour" as her "all-time favorite tour." "I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans," she remarked.She will also be releasing a two-CD and digital release on October 30 via BMG that will be available exclusively on Target. It will include 17 of her greatest hits live.To learn more about this upcoming "24 Karat Gold" concert film, check out its official website For more information on Stevie Nicks, check out her Facebook page and her official homepage More about stevie nicks, Album, Concert, Film, 24 Karat gold stevie nicks Album Concert Film 24 Karat gold Rock and Roll