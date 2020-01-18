Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStevie Nicks to perform at 2020 Governors Ball in New York City

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
New York - Veteran rock singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be performing at the Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held at Randall's Island Park in New York.
This year's Governors Ball Music Festival will take place from June 5 to 7, 2020. In addition to Stevie Nicks, it will feature such performers as Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Charly Bliss, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others. This year there is a new age policy that states that any attendees under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied to the festival with an adult that is 21 years old or over.
Stevie Nicks was able to ring in the New Year 2020 n Nashville by joining country star Keith Urban on stage, as part of "Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Years."
In 2019, Nicks made music history becoming the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.
To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks and her upcoming 2020 tour dates, check out her official website.
More about stevie nicks, governors ball, Music, Festival, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Billfold combines live events expertise with POS tech
New AI partnership to develop cardiovascular medication
DJ Cummerbund talks plans for 2020, digital age, influences, fans Special
Op-Ed: Government agency blurs anti-Trump messages in exhibit picture
Extinction Rebellion protest disrupts Brussels Motor Show
Review: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ haven’t lost their touch Special
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles
Europe will face terror threat if Tripoli govt falls: Erdogan
'Simpsons' actor says he'll no longer voice Apu after controversy
Meet Marcus Coloma: New Nikolas Cassadine on 'General Hospital' Special