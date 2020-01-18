New York
Veteran rock singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be performing at the Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held at Randall's Island Park in New York.
This year's Governors Ball Music Festival will take place from June 5 to 7, 2020. In addition to Stevie Nicks, it will feature such performers as Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Charly Bliss, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others. This year there is a new age policy that states that any attendees under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied to the festival with an adult that is 21 years old or over.
Stevie Nicks was able to ring in the New Year 2020 n Nashville by joining country star Keith Urban on stage, as part of "Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Years."
In 2019, Nicks made music history becoming the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.
To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks and her upcoming 2020 tour dates, check out her official website.