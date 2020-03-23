Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStevie Nicks shares updates with fans, inspired by Harry Styles

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has updated her fans and followers during the Coronavirus outbreak with a post on her social media pages.
Nicks shared that she knows that everybody is doing the best they can to help the situation that everybody is in. The rock queen noted that she is staying in with he goddaughters and her assistant, Karen, as well as their dogs (Lily Luna and Mana), as she thinks of creative things to do to stay active.
She is getting all of her drawings and paintings out to stay creative, and she revealed that she is listening to music, in particular, Hary Styles' Fine Line album.
Speaking of Styles, he has served as a muse and an inspiration for her to write some new songs and poetry, and subsequently described that collection as his "Rumours."
Nicks closed her post by sharing her on what to do during this "free time" and "terrible news": "Just Dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does. Love, Stevie P.S. I'll be in touch..."
Less than one year ago, Nicks made music history becoming the first woman to get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
More about stevie nicks, Harry styles, Rock, fine line, Rumours
 
Latest News
Top News
Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over virus
Thai monks make virus masks from recycled plastic
Back to work in China virus epicentre as restrictions eased
Essential Science: Coronavirus was not genetically engineered
Gioli & Assia talk 'Habibi,' inspirations, digital age of music Special
Op-Ed: US refuses Iran's request to reduce sanctions due to corona virus
Windows of hope: Life in Europe under lockdown
Pompeo says Iran supreme leader 'lies' over virus
India to halt domestic passenger flights in ramp-up of virus action
Review: Rosie O'Donnell, Erich Bergen raise $500,000 for the Actors Fund Special