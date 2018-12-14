Email
Stevie Nicks is the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Veteran singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has made rock and roll history. She is the first woman inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
This year, Nicks was inducted as a solo artist, and she joins fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, The Zombies, and Roxy Music.
This marked Nicks' first nomination as a solo artist, where she has been eligible since 2006. Nicks was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a band member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.
"I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later," Stevie Nicks posted on Twitter. She went on to mention that she has been in a band since 1968. "To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile," she said. "It's a glorious feeling," she added.
Rolling Stone has dubbed Stevie Nicks as "the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll."
To learn more about music superstar Stevie Nicks, check out her official website.
Read More: Ironically enough, one month prior to the announcement of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, Digital Journal wrote this op-ed piece on Stevie Nicks deserving a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod as a solo artist.
