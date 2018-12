Stevie Nicks is the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice

This year, Nicks was inducted as a solo artist , and she joins fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, Janet Jackson , The Cure, Radiohead, The Zombies , and Roxy Music.This marked Nicks' first nomination as a solo artist, where she has been eligible since 2006. Nicks was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a band member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998."I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later," Stevie Nicks posted on Twitter . She went on to mention that she has been in a band since 1968. "To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile," she said. "It's a glorious feeling," she added.Rolling Stone has dubbed Stevie Nicks as "the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll."To learn more about music superstar Stevie Nicks, check out her official website : Ironically enough, one month prior to the announcement of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, Digital Journal wrote this op-ed piece on Stevie Nicks deserving a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod as a solo artist.