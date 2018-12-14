Stevie Nicks is the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice

This year, Nicks was inducted as a solo artist
, and she joins fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, Janet Jackson
, The Cure, Radiohead, The Zombies
, and Roxy Music.
This marked Nicks' first nomination as a solo artist, where she has been eligible since 2006. Nicks was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
as a band member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.
"I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later," Stevie Nicks posted on Twitter
. She went on to mention that she has been in a band since 1968. "To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile," she said. "It's a glorious feeling," she added.
Rolling Stone
has dubbed Stevie Nicks as "the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll."
