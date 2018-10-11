Email
article imageStevie Nicks earns solo nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Stevie Nicks has a major reason to be proud. She has scored a nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
Nicks is already an inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, where they were inducted in 1998, and now she is on the ballot this year as a solo artist. If she were to get inducted, she would make history and become the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
She joins 14 other nominated acts including Def Leppard, The Zombies, LL Cool J, Janet Jackson, Devo, and The Cure, among others.
Nicks' illustrious career in the music business has spanned well over 40 years and her solo album, Bella Donna, features such smash singles as "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," her duet with rocker Tom Petty, "Edge of Seventeen," "Leather and Lace" and "After the Glitter Fades."
This year's class for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be announced in December. The inductees will be honored at a ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, that will be held next spring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Stevie Nicks releases her new solo record 24 Karat Gold - Songs From The Vault
Stevie Nicks releases her new solo record '24 Karat Gold - Songs From The Vault'
Warner Bros
The Rock Hall's Class of 2019 is expected to be announced in December. The honorees will be inducted next April during a ceremony held in New York City.
Read More: Ironically enough, in an opinion piece last month, this journalist explained why Stevie Nicks deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.
