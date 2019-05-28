Stevie Nicks celebrates birthday, makes music history this year

Email
article imageStevie Nicks celebrates birthday, makes music history this year

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 26, rock queen Stevie Nicks celebrated a milestone in her personal life: her 71st birthday. 2019 was quite the year for Nicks.
Nicks made music history as the first woman to be inducted twice in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
She performed at the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she kicked off the high-energy show with "Stand Back."
It was followed by "Leather and Lace," where she was joined onstage with Don Henley, and Harry Styles sang "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Nicks; moreover, Styles inducted her in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She closed her set with her signature solo tune, "Edge of Seventeen."
A few weeks prior to her induction, on March 11, Nicks headlined the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York with Fleetwood Mac, where they played for a sold-out crowd.
As a band member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, Nicks has collectively sold in excess of 140 million albums worldwide.
To learn more about Stevie Nicks, check out her official website and follow her on Twitter.
More about stevie nicks, fleetwood mac, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame, Music
 
