Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music Huntington - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt, affectionately known as "Little Steven," chatted with Digital Journal about the new film "Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n Roll," which was directed by Tom Jones. On July 18, Van Zandt will be performing at His goal with his latest Summer of Sorcery tour is to bring people together. "I am trying to be as nonpartisan as I can. Everybody is welcome. Nobody will be insulted and they can have a good time while enjoying the common grounds of music," he said. He shared that his new album is made of "12 new movies," where I am playing a "different character" in each one. "It is all very fictional and it's very different from what I have done in the past. I am quite happy with the result," he said. "This is the first time in my life where I have done two albums with the same band with the same sound and concept," Van Zandt said. "With this album, I wanted to create something uplifting and hopeful. It is such a dark time and that's what we need right now." His Summer of Sorcery album, featuring The Disciples of Soul, is available on Van Zandt was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, along with Bruce Springsteen's He feels that the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators, is an important piece of legislation. "That was very good," he said. "It all begins with the songwriters. The more that we can protect them the better." Vinyl Van Zandt feels that the resurgence of vinyl is a "very healthy trend." "First of all, kids get a chance to see the artist, and you can put a face to it. Also, you see the credits, which have not been on display ever since downloading began," he said. "Don't ask me why but the record companies and publishers did not demand that the credits go with downloads and streaming. For some reason, it didn't happen, and it would have cost them absolutely nothing to do it. At least now, people realize that it takes an army to make a record and people should be paid for their work." "Vinyl is a great trend that will go on forever. CDs may eventually go away, but I think vinyl is here to stay," he said. Rock legend Link Wray Eric Frommer, Wikimedia Commons Link Wray In 2018, Van Zandt inducted Link Wray's classic rock hit "Rumble" in the inaugural "singles" category. "Personally, I would still like to get Link Wray in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well," he said. "People really underrate Link Wray. They think he's a one-hit wonder but he is not. He is a lot more than that. I love the man and his legacy." "Link was a big influence on punk music and he carried that rockabilly consciousness right into the punk scene. He really did create the first heavy metal riffs," Van Zandt said. "Link should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just based on the fact that he had an instrumental banned from radio. Most records that get banned are because of the lyrics. Link had an instrumental banned and that is quite an accomplishment." In March of 2018, Van Zandt paid homage to Link Wray at Generation Records in New York City, where they celebrated the 60th anniversary of "Rumble." Success Van Zandt defined the word success as "trying to realize one's potential in terms of creativity or whatever you are doing" and "trying to maintain balance in life of giving and taking, learning and teaching, business and family." "The more balanced a life can be, the more satisfying it is," he said. "Keep your standards high and constantly chase greatness. That's how I've lived my life." For his fans, he concluded about the film Asbury Park, "It is a terrific film and I want to encourage it. Once again, it's an important time of history to document." To learn more about Steven Van Zandt and his music, check out his Regarding the new Absury Park film, Van Zandt said, "It turned out to be a really cool movie, which I am very happy about. It is a good piece of history to document. I wanted to encourage Tom to get it done. I wasn't sure that it was ever going to turn into a real movie. It sure turned out great and I am glad it got done."On July 18, Van Zandt will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington , as part of "Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul Tour." "The 'Summer of Sorcery' will be a whole new show. It will be completely different from the 'Soulfire' shows from the past two years. I really had a major artistic breakthrough with this album, which I am really thrilled about," he admitted.His goal with his latest Summer of Sorcery tour is to bring people together. "I am trying to be as nonpartisan as I can. Everybody is welcome. Nobody will be insulted and they can have a good time while enjoying the common grounds of music," he said.He shared that his new album is made of "12 new movies," where I am playing a "different character" in each one. "It is all very fictional and it's very different from what I have done in the past. I am quite happy with the result," he said."This is the first time in my life where I have done two albums with the same band with the same sound and concept," Van Zandt said. "With this album, I wanted to create something uplifting and hopeful. It is such a dark time and that's what we need right now."His Summer of Sorcery album, featuring The Disciples of Soul, is available on iTunes and on Spotify Van Zandt was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, along with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band . "We got in," he exclaimed.He feels that the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators, is an important piece of legislation. "That was very good," he said. "It all begins with the songwriters. The more that we can protect them the better."Van Zandt feels that the resurgence of vinyl is a "very healthy trend." "First of all, kids get a chance to see the artist, and you can put a face to it. Also, you see the credits, which have not been on display ever since downloading began," he said. "Don't ask me why but the record companies and publishers did not demand that the credits go with downloads and streaming. For some reason, it didn't happen, and it would have cost them absolutely nothing to do it. At least now, people realize that it takes an army to make a record and people should be paid for their work.""Vinyl is a great trend that will go on forever. CDs may eventually go away, but I think vinyl is here to stay," he said.In 2018, Van Zandt inducted Link Wray's classic rock hit "Rumble" in the inaugural "singles" category. "Personally, I would still like to get Link Wray in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well," he said. "People really underrate Link Wray. They think he's a one-hit wonder but he is not. He is a lot more than that. I love the man and his legacy.""Link was a big influence on punk music and he carried that rockabilly consciousness right into the punk scene. He really did create the first heavy metal riffs," Van Zandt said. "Link should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just based on the fact that he had an instrumental banned from radio. Most records that get banned are because of the lyrics. Link had an instrumental banned and that is quite an accomplishment."In March of 2018, Van Zandt paid homage to Link Wray at Generation Records in New York City, where they celebrated the 60th anniversary of "Rumble."Van Zandt defined the word success as "trying to realize one's potential in terms of creativity or whatever you are doing" and "trying to maintain balance in life of giving and taking, learning and teaching, business and family." "The more balanced a life can be, the more satisfying it is," he said. "Keep your standards high and constantly chase greatness. That's how I've lived my life."For his fans, he concluded about the film Asbury Park, "It is a terrific film and I want to encourage it. Once again, it's an important time of history to document."To learn more about Steven Van Zandt and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about steven van zandt, asbury park, Film, Link Wray, tom jones steven van zandt asbury park Film Link Wray tom jones little steven E Street Band