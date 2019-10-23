This induction ceremony took place last night at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. Both acclaimed musicians (Garth Brooks
and Wariner) performed their chart-topping hit "Long Neck Bottle," which was co-written by Wariner.
Speaking of Wariner, he also performed "Nashville Gent,” “Four Bus Breakdown,” as well as “Holes In The Floor Heaven.”
For Wariner, this induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame was a "full circle" moment. He acknowledged that he came to Nashville in 1973, and he was feeling very grateful."I can't even describe what this means being inducted," he admitted. "I am so proud my family was there to share this moment," the country crooner added.
Garth Brooks
praised Wariner as a "talented and fantastic artist." "We are all lucky that he chose music. This is truly one of the most talented people and at the same time, one of the greatest human beings to be around," Brooks remarked.
To learn more about veteran country star Steve Wariner
and his music, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.