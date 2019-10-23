Email
article imageSteve Wariner honored by Musicians Hall of Fame by Garth Brooks

By Markos Papadatos     28 mins ago in Music
Veteran singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Steve Wariner has a major reason to celebrate. He was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame by Garth Brooks.
This induction ceremony took place last night at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. Both acclaimed musicians (Garth Brooks and Wariner) performed their chart-topping hit "Long Neck Bottle," which was co-written by Wariner.
Speaking of Wariner, he also performed "Nashville Gent,” “Four Bus Breakdown,” as well as “Holes In The Floor Heaven.”
For Wariner, this induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame was a "full circle" moment. He acknowledged that he came to Nashville in 1973, and he was feeling very grateful."I can't even describe what this means being inducted," he admitted. "I am so proud my family was there to share this moment," the country crooner added.
Garth Brooks praised Wariner as a "talented and fantastic artist." "We are all lucky that he chose music. This is truly one of the most talented people and at the same time, one of the greatest human beings to be around," Brooks remarked.
To learn more about veteran country star Steve Wariner and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
