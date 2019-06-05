Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Steve Grand chatted with Digital Journal about his new songs and videos for "Disciple" and "Pink Champagne." He shared that he also wrote "Pink Champagne" back in 2017. "It is about my journey dealing with relying on substances to the point where it starts to get bad. I wanted to communicate about the area of ambiguity when you are going too far with it," he said. "In the music video, some of the lyrics are light and fun while others are darker," he said. This past March, Grand performed two concerts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York. "Those shows went really well," he admitted. He shared that he loves performing Alphaville's "Forever Young" live in concert. "It has been one of my favorites, rediscovering an old classic about the Cold War," he said. Grand is continuing an annual tradition where he will be performing at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts. "I will be there every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 p.m. all summer. People should check me out," he said. On being an artist in this digital age, he responded, "That's all I've known. It's always interesting. It's a forever changing shifting landscape. It's a matter of always trying to adapt to what you do." As a songwriter, Grand feels hopeful with the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital music age. "That's a great thing," he said. "I loved to hear that. I've always thought of myself as a songwriter first." The best advice that he was ever given came from his grandmother, who told him to "be flexible." "That's great advice," he acknowledged. "Don't too high expectations about everything and be willing to go with the flow in life." When asked which track and field sport he would have competed in, Grand said, "I would do sprinting." "I was always a really fast runner. In middle school and high school, I always beat a lot of the other athletes, and it drove the gym teachers nuts that I wouldn't play sports for the team. They always wanted me to play football because I was fast. When I was 13 years old, I was the height I am now. I was a big kid when I was young," he said. He did enjoy swimming in his youth. "I was actually a really good swimmer," he said. "The 50-yard breaststroke was my event." Not the End of Me by Steve Grand is available on To learn more about out singer-songwriter On his song " Disciple ," Grand said, "The video was made in 2017 and I probably started working on the song in 2015. It has been a long process. It was inspired by a relationship that had just recently ended and some other things I was struggling with in my life."He shared that he also wrote "Pink Champagne" back in 2017. 