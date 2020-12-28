Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Steve Grand chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his soaring version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and life during the quarantine. "I thought this music video would be cool since we were able to use the same characters as the first one," he added. "I hope that this song resonates with the fans. I know that this year is an especially difficult holiday season for a lot of people. I hope they find some comfort in knowing that there are a lot of people in a similar situation this holiday." Grand acknowledged that he has been "all right" during the quarantine. "It has been up and down," he admitted. "I am fine. Some people struggle with not seeing people but I'm naturally introverted. I really miss performing and I miss structure in my life. Now, there is more open time and you really have to be disciplined to structure your time to get things done." When asked if he developed any new skills during the quarantine, he said, "I maxed out on new skills that I want to take on. I do all my stuff with music, writing, and recording. Now, I do my designs with "The swimwear and gym wear line is going very well. For his dedicated fans, Grand concluded, "I hope people are able to stay safe and healthy through this time. I am so happy that there is a vaccine for Coronavirus on the way, and I hope it ends up being very effective. I hope people are able to hang on through these rough times." "I'll Be Home for Christmas" by Steve Grand is available on For more information on singer-songwriter Steve Grand and his music, check out his Read More: "I'll Be Home for Christmas" earned a glowing review from Steve Grand releases 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Steve Grand official cover art On his decision to cover "I'll Be Home for Christmas," he said, "The first music video that I did for Christmas went great and my mom, in particular, wants me to do Christmas music, perhaps even a Christmas album.""I thought this music video would be cool since we were able to use the same characters as the first one," he added. "I hope that this song resonates with the fans. I know that this year is an especially difficult holiday season for a lot of people. I hope they find some comfort in knowing that there are a lot of people in a similar situation this holiday."Grand acknowledged that he has been "all right" during the quarantine. "It has been up and down," he admitted. "I am fine. Some people struggle with not seeing people but I'm naturally introverted. I really miss performing and I miss structure in my life. Now, there is more open time and you really have to be disciplined to structure your time to get things done."When asked if he developed any new skills during the quarantine, he said, "I maxed out on new skills that I want to take on. I do all my stuff with music, writing, and recording. Now, I do my designs with Grand Axis Clothing and I even do some things with sewing. I have so much camera and music equipment. I am trying to simplify my life.""The swimwear and gym wear line is going very well. Grand Axis Clothing is a lot more work than I thought it would be, which is nice," he added.For his dedicated fans, Grand concluded, "I hope people are able to stay safe and healthy through this time. I am so happy that there is a vaccine for Coronavirus on the way, and I hope it ends up being very effective. I hope people are able to hang on through these rough times.""I'll Be Home for Christmas" by Steve Grand is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Music For more information on singer-songwriter Steve Grand and his music, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page : "I'll Be Home for Christmas" earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Steve Grand, Singersongwriter, i'll be home for christmas Steve Grand Singersongwriter i ll be home for chr...