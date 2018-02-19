Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music New York - Veteran songwriter Steve Dorff chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, on June 14, 2018 in New York. Regarding his forthcoming Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, Dorff said, "That is amazing! It's a dream come true. It truly is. It's about the highest honor a songwriter can possibly get. I am really looking forward to it. I am honored to be included!" On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "I write about what I know, what I have experienced, and what I have lived." "That's usually where the best songs come from," he admitted. His plans for the future are to continue doing what he's doing. "That's all I know. To make good music. I'm still extremely passionate about the music business, and about songs, films and great voices to write for. I hope to be doing it for a long time," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in songwriting, he said, "Being at the right place at the right time. Of course, having good material and writing good songs. A little bit of luck never hurts. Persevering." Dorff's advice for aspiring songwriters is as follows: "Get ready to pick yourself up and dust yourself off a lot. There's a lot of rejection, and it's all about not giving up on songs or on what you want to do. That's true in any field, especially the entertainment business. It's a roller coaster, and you have to go through the whole ride." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Dorff said, "Technology is huge! Not only has it affected the way songwriters earn, but it has affected the way songwriters write. With the advent of all these sequencers and instruments that kind of do it for you, has its pluses and minuses, I think technology has taken away from the heart and soul of melody writing. In terms of streaming and the economics of the business, it has definitely changed the way we make money, and it has impacted physical sales of albums and CDs. Cars are no longer putting CD players in cars. It's a different world." To learn more about esteemed songwriter Throughout his respected career in the music industry, Dorff's songs have been recorded by such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, George Strait, Kenny Rogers, Whitney Houston, Willie Nelson and Anne Murray, among countless others. "I've been so blessed to have gotten so many amazing artists to record my songs. That in itself is a pinnacle moment," he said.Regarding his forthcoming Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, Dorff said, "That is amazing! It's a dream come true. It truly is. It's about the highest honor a songwriter can possibly get. I am really looking forward to it. I am honored to be included!"On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "I write about what I know, what I have experienced, and what I have lived." "That's usually where the best songs come from," he admitted.His plans for the future are to continue doing what he's doing. "That's all I know. To make good music. I'm still extremely passionate about the music business, and about songs, films and great voices to write for. I hope to be doing it for a long time," he said.Regarding the key to longevity in songwriting, he said, "Being at the right place at the right time. Of course, having good material and writing good songs. A little bit of luck never hurts. Persevering."Dorff's advice for aspiring songwriters is as follows: "Get ready to pick yourself up and dust yourself off a lot. There's a lot of rejection, and it's all about not giving up on songs or on what you want to do. That's true in any field, especially the entertainment business. It's a roller coaster, and you have to go through the whole ride."On the impact of technology on the music business, Dorff said, "Technology is huge! Not only has it affected the way songwriters earn, but it has affected the way songwriters write. With the advent of all these sequencers and instruments that kind of do it for you, has its pluses and minuses, I think technology has taken away from the heart and soul of melody writing. In terms of streaming and the economics of the business, it has definitely changed the way we make money, and it has impacted physical sales of albums and CDs. Cars are no longer putting CD players in cars. It's a different world."To learn more about esteemed songwriter Steve Dorff , check out his official website More about Steve Dorff, songwriters hall of fame, Songwriter, induction Steve Dorff songwriters hall of ... Songwriter induction