Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSteve Dorff headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Acclaimed songwriter Steve Dorff has a major reason to be proud. He is headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 14, 2018. The ceremony will take place in New York City.
Dorff will be joined by such distinguished songwriters as John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Jermaine Dupri, Allee Willis, Kool & The Gang and Bill Anderson.
His illustrious career as a songwriter has spanned 50 years. During his tenure, Dorff has won over 40 BMI awards, and he secured 20 Top 10 hit singles, 12 No. 1 hits, as well as an American Music Award (AMA). He has earned Grammy and Emmy nominations for his musical work. His songs have been recorded by over 400 artists ranging from all genres of music; moreover, he has been responsible for numerous theme songs, film scores, and had his songs placed on television series.
The artists that have recorded Dorff's songs include Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, the late Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, among many others.
In 2017, Dorff published his memoir, I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney, and he enjoys performing his most popular songs at venues all across the country.
To learn more about iconic songwriter Steve Dorff, check out his official website, and Facebook page.
More about Steve Dorff, songwriters hall of fame, Songwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Canada's PM Trudeau demands Facebook address 'fake news' problem
Virginia aquarium captures video of octopus being born
New alloy leads to printing of safe steel products
Scores of monkeys killed in Rio yellow fever panic
Op-Ed: Former Bush security advisor warns of coming blockchain war
Johann Johannsson, composer of haunting film scores, dead at 48
Where the top 10 US banks are investing in fintech
IoT smart city security solution uses video technology
Banks begging to engage with cryptocurrencies
Review: Sesame Street Live! wows The Theater at Madison Square Garden Special