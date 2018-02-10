By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Acclaimed songwriter Steve Dorff has a major reason to be proud. He is headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 14, 2018. The ceremony will take place in New York City. His illustrious career as a songwriter has spanned 50 years. During his tenure, Dorff has won over 40 BMI awards, and he secured 20 Top 10 hit singles, 12 No. 1 hits, as well as an American Music Award (AMA). He has earned Grammy and Emmy nominations for his musical work. His songs have been recorded by over 400 artists ranging from all genres of music; moreover, he has been responsible for numerous theme songs, film scores, and had his songs placed on television series. The artists that have recorded Dorff's songs include Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, the late Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, among many others. In 2017, Dorff published his memoir, I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney, and he enjoys performing his most popular songs at venues all across the country. To learn more about iconic songwriter Steve Dorff, check out his Dorff will be joined by such distinguished songwriters as John Mellencamp Alan Jackson , Jermaine Dupri, Allee Willis, Kool & The Gang and Bill Anderson His illustrious career as a songwriter has spanned 50 years. During his tenure, Dorff has won over 40 BMI awards, and he secured 20 Top 10 hit singles, 12 No. 1 hits, as well as an American Music Award (AMA). He has earned Grammy and Emmy nominations for his musical work. His songs have been recorded by over 400 artists ranging from all genres of music; moreover, he has been responsible for numerous theme songs, film scores, and had his songs placed on television series.The artists that have recorded Dorff's songs include Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, the late Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, among many others.In 2017, Dorff published his memoir, I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney, and he enjoys performing his most popular songs at venues all across the country.To learn more about iconic songwriter Steve Dorff, check out his official website , and Facebook page More about Steve Dorff, songwriters hall of fame, Songwriter Steve Dorff songwriters hall of ... Songwriter