Wantagh - Long Island musician Steve Como chatted with Digital Journal about being in the Blink-182 cover band All The Blink Things, where he plays lead guitar and sings vocals as Tom DeLonge.

They rounded out 2017 with a killer Bink performance at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on December 29. "That was awesome! We set up behind the curtain and once they pulled the curtain, I was like 'holy shit.' There were so many people there," he said.

All The Blink Things will be returning to Mulcahy's on March 2, 2018. "We are going on at the same time, around 11 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. It should be just as good, and hopefully, just as many people. The earlier show is a Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute by Phil Smith, and hopefully those people will stick around for us. It should be a good night," he said.

Como's plans for 2018 are to add more songs to their Blink set, and to hopefully play in some bigger venues on Long Island; moreover, he listed "Dysentery Gary" as his favorite Blink song to play live.

He also opened up about the hard work it took to design the Blink 182 tribute stage set. "That took me forever," he admitted. "That's the hardest part of the show: setting it up. I made that from scratch!"

Digital transformation of music business

On the impact of technology on the contemporary music business, Como said, "It has definitely changed the industry. It is instant gratification. Our thing is live shows so for us it's Facebook and Instagram followers and being able to reach people through paid advertising. We will post our events on social media, so without technology it would be a lot harder."

Regarding his use of technology in his music routine, he said, "I have a multi-effect pedal, a wireless system for my guitar and we use in-ear monitors, where we can hear each other."

To learn more about All The Blink Things, check them out on Facebook.

Read More: Digital Journal chatted with bassist Lou Peragine ("Mark Hoppus") and drummer Nick Rice ("Travis Barker") of All The Blink Things.