Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Singer-songwriter Stephane Wrembel spoke about his new musical project, "The Django Experiment IV," and his upcoming show at City Winery in New York on May 27. While it was hard for him to select a personal favorite song on that collection, he listed "Afro Blue" due to its intensity. "It was just one take at the very end of the recording session and it was quite a journey," he said. On his musical inspirations, he said, "I see music as a soundtrack, I am an impressionist at heart. Playing music is a soundtrack for life. These days I get inspiration from Plato and Carl Gustav Jung." On May 27, he will be playing City Winery in New York City. "We planned on playing the full album Origins, but things change day by day, and it's a bit unpredictable. We like to adapt to the room we play, the sound and most important the people. But it’s been a while since we have played this album live," he said. Regarding the impact of technology and streaming on the music industry, he said, "Technology is not my forte, it is hard for me to express an accurate opinion. I know that in the early 20th century the record industry appeared and changed everything. Now it's the streaming. I guess things are always changing and evolving. There will always be concerts, and I'm staying focused on getting better at playing music. That's what matters." On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he responded, "I don't use technology. I have my guitar and pick. If I need to write down anything I do it with pen and paper. I don't need anything else to practice guitar." For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to "study counterpoint, harmony, and rhythm." "Listen to classical music. Work hard. Stay focus. Read a lot," he said. When asked how he feels to be a musician in this digital age he said, "It doesn't make a difference to me. On a human level, I love that communication has become very fluent. But as a musician, it doesn't change anything. Technology cannot practice for oneself." To learn more about singer-songwriter Stephane Wrembel, check out his On The Django Experiment IV, he said, "The Django Experiment is a side concept for my band, playing tribute to Django Reinhardt our own way. We meet in the studio, record all live in one room, whatever we feel that day. One or two takes, we pick our favorite one. We reproduce our live concert conditions with amps and all. We are trying to keep it as organic and as sincere as possible. Every year on January 23, which falls on Django's birthday, we release a new volume."While it was hard for him to select a personal favorite song on that collection, he listed "Afro Blue" due to its intensity. "It was just one take at the very end of the recording session and it was quite a journey," he said.On his musical inspirations, he said, "I see music as a soundtrack, I am an impressionist at heart. Playing music is a soundtrack for life. These days I get inspiration from Plato and Carl Gustav Jung."On May 27, he will be playing City Winery in New York City. "We planned on playing the full album Origins, but things change day by day, and it's a bit unpredictable. We like to adapt to the room we play, the sound and most important the people. But it’s been a while since we have played this album live," he said.Regarding the impact of technology and streaming on the music industry, he said, "Technology is not my forte, it is hard for me to express an accurate opinion. I know that in the early 20th century the record industry appeared and changed everything. Now it's the streaming. I guess things are always changing and evolving. There will always be concerts, and I'm staying focused on getting better at playing music. That's what matters."On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he responded, "I don't use technology. I have my guitar and pick. If I need to write down anything I do it with pen and paper. I don't need anything else to practice guitar."For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to "study counterpoint, harmony, and rhythm." "Listen to classical music. Work hard. Stay focus. Read a lot," he said.When asked how he feels to be a musician in this digital age he said, "It doesn't make a difference to me. On a human level, I love that communication has become very fluent. But as a musician, it doesn't change anything. Technology cannot practice for oneself."To learn more about singer-songwriter Stephane Wrembel, check out his official website More about Stephane Wrembel, city winery, Singersongwriter, New york Stephane Wrembel city winery Singersongwriter New york