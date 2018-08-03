Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Rising pop singer-songwriter Stela Cole chatted with Digital Journal about her new song "Throwing Up Butterflies," as well as her upcoming show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn. Cole continued, "I want to promote self-confidence with this song, and loving who you are, and what makes you weird and quirky. I hope the people can connect with my EP." She describes her record deal with RCA Records as the "most amazing feeling in the world." "The past six months have been the craziest six months in my life, but in the best way. RCA is the most supportive and hard-working label," she said. Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I am putting together my live show, which is coming up next Thursday at Baby's All Right. I have been writing a lot too." On August 9, Cole revealed that she will be playing at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York. "I am really excited about that. I have never been there, but I heard great things," she admitted. "The very next day my debut EP comes out." Cole listed the late Freddie Mercury and Bruno Mars as her dream collaboration choices. "I think Bruno Mars is incredible. I think he's great. I love Bruno Mars, and he would be my dream person to tour with as well," she said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Cole said, "I actually think that it's a great thing in music, and also a downsider. It can be difficult to find ways to cut through since streaming services are giving people the opportunity to put out music in the world to hear, which is an amazing thing, but then, what is tricky about it, is that they are too many songs released every day. It is about figuring out what you can create that will cut through everything else being released." Cole uses technology each day as a musician. "Social media is a huge thing for me. My job is to communicate with my fans in the best way I can on a regular basis," she said. "I try to post every day on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I hope my posts can generate questions for my fans. It is so cool to connect with people that listen to my music, and to talk to them about it. I use Voice Memos a lot, and they are the first thing I use, since my song ideas come to me naturally. It's the greatest thing," she said. "Throwing Up Butterflies" is available on To learn more about up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter Stela Cole and her new music, check out her Regarding her new track, "Throwing Up Butterflies," Cole said, "That was one of my favorites songs I have ever written, lyrically. As I was writing it, I was talking to this guy I really liked, and I wrote this song about getting all of those weird feelings when one falls in love with a person for the first time. You literally feel like you are about to throw up butterflies. That's where the song came from, and it has a special place in my heart."Cole continued, "I want to promote self-confidence with this song, and loving who you are, and what makes you weird and quirky. I hope the people can connect with my EP."She describes her record deal with RCA Records as the "most amazing feeling in the world." "The past six months have been the craziest six months in my life, but in the best way. RCA is the most supportive and hard-working label," she said.Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I am putting together my live show, which is coming up next Thursday at Baby's All Right. I have been writing a lot too."On August 9, Cole revealed that she will be playing at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York. "I am really excited about that. I have never been there, but I heard great things," she admitted. "The very next day my debut EP comes out."Cole listed the late Freddie Mercury and Bruno Mars as her dream collaboration choices. "I think Bruno Mars is incredible. I think he's great. I love Bruno Mars, and he would be my dream person to tour with as well," she said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Cole said, "I actually think that it's a great thing in music, and also a downsider. It can be difficult to find ways to cut through since streaming services are giving people the opportunity to put out music in the world to hear, which is an amazing thing, but then, what is tricky about it, is that they are too many songs released every day. It is about figuring out what you can create that will cut through everything else being released."Cole uses technology each day as a musician. "Social media is a huge thing for me. My job is to communicate with my fans in the best way I can on a regular basis," she said. "I try to post every day on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I hope my posts can generate questions for my fans. It is so cool to connect with people that listen to my music, and to talk to them about it. I use Voice Memos a lot, and they are the first thing I use, since my song ideas come to me naturally. It's the greatest thing," she said."Throwing Up Butterflies" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter Stela Cole and her new music, check out her official website More about Stela Cole, Throwing Up Butterflies, RCA Records, Pop, Singersongwriter Stela Cole Throwing Up Butterfl... RCA Records Pop Singersongwriter